Pursuit Physical Therapy Highlights Holiday Travel Back Pain Risks As New Treatment Guidelines Emphasize Movement Over Rest

MENAFN - GetNews) With Thanksgiving travel approaching, the Orlando physical therapy practice encourages residents to address persistent back pain and prepare for extended periods of sitting, driving and flying.

ORLANDO, Fla. - November 3, 2026 - As Central Florida residents prepare for Thanksgiving road trips, family gatherings and holiday flights, new clinical guidance is drawing attention to the importance of movement and early intervention for lower back pain. Pursuit Physical Therapy, an Orlando-based physical therapy practice specializing in individualized orthopedic rehabilitation, is encouraging travelers to take proactive steps to manage back discomfort before the holiday season begins.

The timing follows the October 2026 publication of new multidisciplinary clinical practice guidelines addressing acute lower back pain. The recommendations emphasize maintaining tolerable physical activity, avoiding unnecessary prolonged rest and considering exercise-based physical therapy when symptoms fail to improve with initial self-management.

For millions of Americans, holiday travel presents circumstances that can aggravate existing musculoskeletal problems. Extended periods of sitting in vehicles and airplanes, lifting heavy luggage and changes in daily routines may contribute to stiffness, discomfort and reduced mobility.

The issue is particularly relevant during Thanksgiving, traditionally one of the nation's busiest travel periods. In 2025, AAA projected approximately 81.8 million Americans would travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday period, with roughly 73 million expected to travel by automobile.

While updated national travel projections for Thanksgiving 2026 were not yet available at the time of this announcement, travel organizations are already preparing consumers for potentially crowded airports and highways.

For individuals experiencing recurring lower back pain, preparing for these trips involves more than selecting comfortable seats or packing lighter luggage.

"Many people assume that when their back starts hurting, the best solution is to stop moving and rest," said Ron Miller, DPT, OCS, founder of Pursuit Physical Therapy. "But in many cases, appropriate movement and targeted rehabilitation are important parts of recovery. Understanding why the pain is occurring allows us to develop a plan that addresses the underlying problem rather than simply managing symptoms."

The new clinical guidance supports continued low-impact activity as tolerated for patients with uncomplicated acute lower back pain. When symptoms persist beyond the initial period of self-management, clinicians may consider interventions including exercise-based physical therapy, manual therapy and other evidence-informed approaches.

At Pursuit Physical Therapy, individualized evaluations help identify potential contributors to musculoskeletal pain, including strength deficits, mobility restrictions, movement limitations and activity-related demands.

Treatment may include manual therapy, targeted strengthening, mobility exercises, movement retraining and education to help patients manage their symptoms during everyday activities.

For holiday travelers, physical therapists recommend several practical strategies to reduce unnecessary strain:



Take regular movement breaks. During extended car trips, periodically stop to walk and change positions.

Support the lower back. Adjust seating positions and use appropriate lumbar support when needed.

Lift luggage carefully. Keep heavy bags close to the body and avoid sudden twisting while lifting.

Maintain regular activity. Continue comfortable walking, stretching and strengthening exercises when appropriate. Address persistent symptoms. Seek professional evaluation when pain continues, worsens or interferes with normal activities.

These recommendations are particularly important for individuals who already experience recurring lower back pain, hip discomfort, neck stiffness or other movement limitations.

For Orlando residents, the holiday season also coincides with increased opportunities for recreational activities, outdoor exercise and family events. Maintaining adequate strength and mobility can help individuals participate more comfortably in these activities.

Pursuit Physical Therapy emphasizes that back pain treatment should be based on the patient's symptoms, medical history and functional limitations rather than a standardized treatment protocol.

"Everyone's situation is different," Miller said. "Our goal is to help patients understand what's contributing to their pain and give them the tools to move confidently, whether they're traveling for the holidays, exercising or simply enjoying time with family."

As Thanksgiving approaches, the practice hopes to encourage greater awareness that persistent back pain does not always require extended rest or invasive treatment. For appropriate patients, individualized physical therapy can play an important role in restoring function and improving quality of life.

About Pursuit Physical Therapy

Pursuit Physical Therapy is an outpatient physical therapy practice serving Orlando, Winter Garden and surrounding Central Florida communities. Founded by Ron Miller, DPT, OCS, the practice provides individualized orthopedic and sports physical therapy designed to address pain, mobility restrictions and musculoskeletal conditions. Services include manual therapy, dry needling, sports rehabilitation, pelvic floor therapy and specialized treatment options based on individual patient needs. Pursuit Physical Therapy emphasizes one-on-one care delivered by experienced physical therapists, with treatment programs tailored to each patient's condition and functional goals. The practice serves patients seeking to recover from injuries, manage persistent pain and return to the activities they enjoy. Learn more at pursuittherapy.