Thanksgiving Cooking Raises Risk Of Clogged Drains And Plumbing Backups In Florida Homes

MENAFN - GetNews) First Quality Plumbing encourages Orlando homeowners to address kitchen plumbing warning signs and practice proper grease disposal before holiday gatherings.

ORLANDO, Fla. - November 3, 2026 - With Thanksgiving approaching on Nov. 26, Florida homeowners preparing for holiday gatherings are being reminded that cooking grease, food scraps and increased kitchen activity can create plumbing problems that extend well beyond the holiday meal.

Thanksgiving brings additional cooking, food preparation and cleanup into household kitchens. While the focus is typically on preparing meals and entertaining guests, improper disposal of fats, oils and grease can lead to clogged drains, damaged plumbing and sewage backups.

The City of Orlando's Grease Management Program warns that pouring grease and cooking oil down household drains can cause buildup in private plumbing lines and the city's sanitary sewer infrastructure. If left untreated, these blockages can contribute to sanitary sewer overflows.

The concern extends beyond Orlando. In a November 2025 holiday advisory, Miami-Dade County reported that its water and sewer crews had responded to more than 600 grease- and debris-related clogs during the preceding year, resulting in approximately $383,000 in costs.

Although those figures reflect Miami-Dade County rather than Central Florida, they demonstrate the financial and infrastructure consequences associated with improper waste disposal.

"Holiday cooking creates situations where people may put things down the kitchen sink that don't belong there," said a representative of First Quality Plumbing. "Grease, food scraps and other materials can gradually restrict drainage. If there's already a partial blockage, the additional kitchen activity during a holiday gathering can make the problem more noticeable."

One of the most common misconceptions involves liquid cooking grease.

Although grease may appear harmless when hot, many fats thicken or solidify as they cool. When poured into a drain, these materials can adhere to the interior surfaces of plumbing pipes, trapping additional debris and gradually restricting water flow.

Running hot water or adding dish soap does not reliably eliminate the problem. Grease can move farther into the plumbing system before cooling and contributing to a blockage.

Garbage disposals also require attention during holiday meal preparation.

Despite their convenience, disposals are not designed to handle unlimited quantities of food waste. Fibrous vegetables, large amounts of potato peels, bones and other difficult-to-process materials can contribute to disposal malfunctions or clogged drain lines.

Plumbing professionals recommend placing food scraps in the trash or compost rather than relying on the garbage disposal to process large quantities of leftovers.

Homeowners should also watch for early warning signs that their kitchen plumbing may need attention.

Slow-draining sinks, recurring clogs, unpleasant odors, gurgling sounds and water backing up into an adjacent sink basin can indicate an obstruction developing within the drainage system.

"One of the most useful things homeowners can do before hosting is pay attention to how their kitchen sink is draining," the First Quality Plumbing representative added. "If water is already draining slowly or backing up, it's better to investigate the issue before preparing a large holiday meal."

Proper grease disposal is another important preventative measure.

The City of Orlando encourages residents to collect used cooking oil rather than pour it into drains. The city operates a cooking oil recycling program designed to reduce grease accumulation in public sewer lines.

For households preparing Thanksgiving meals, allowing grease to cool and collecting it in an appropriate container for recycling or disposal can help reduce the risk of drain obstructions.

The consequences of improper disposal can extend beyond individual households. Grease accumulation in public sewer systems can contribute to blockages, wastewater overflows, environmental contamination and maintenance expenses.

First Quality Plumbing serves Orlando and surrounding Central Florida communities with residential and commercial plumbing services, including drain cleaning, plumbing repairs, garbage disposal services and other plumbing maintenance solutions.

As families prepare to gather around the Thanksgiving table, plumbing professionals emphasize that a few simple kitchen habits can help protect household plumbing systems and reduce the likelihood of an avoidable interruption.

About:

First Quality Plumbing is a plumbing contractor serving Orlando and surrounding Central Florida communities. The company provides residential and commercial plumbing services, including drain cleaning, plumbing repairs, garbage disposal services, leak detection, water heater services, repiping, fixture installation and preventative plumbing maintenance. First Quality Plumbing works with homeowners and businesses to identify plumbing problems and provide dependable solutions designed for long-term system performance. The company serves customers throughout the Central Florida area. Additional information is available at firstqualityplumbingfl.