Atlanta Law Firm Warns Of Financial Risks As Uninsured Drivers Remain A Concern Across Georgia

MENAFN - GetNews) With nearly one in five Georgia motorists estimated to be uninsured, The Law Office of Rickard, Drew & Nix encourages accident victims to understand their insurance coverage and legal rights.

ATLANTA - November 3, 2026 - As Georgia continues addressing roadway safety and insurance-related concerns, The Law Office of Rickard, Drew & Nix is drawing attention to the financial challenges facing motorists injured in collisions involving uninsured or underinsured drivers. With industry research estimating that approximately 19% of Georgia motorists lack automobile insurance, the firm is encouraging Atlanta residents to review their coverage and understand the legal protections that may be available following a serious accident.

According to insurance industry research, Georgia ranks among the states with relatively high rates of uninsured motorists. The findings highlight a significant concern for drivers who assume that another motorist's insurance will cover medical expenses, lost wages and other damages following a collision.

Georgia law requires motorists to maintain minimum automobile liability coverage of $25,000 for bodily injury to one person, $50,000 for bodily injury to multiple people in a single accident and $25,000 for property damage.

While these minimum requirements provide a basic level of financial protection, they may be insufficient when an accident results in serious injuries, extensive medical treatment or long-term rehabilitation.

"Many drivers assume that having automobile insurance means they're fully protected if someone else causes an accident," said a firm representative from The Law Office of Rickard, Drew & Nix. "Unfortunately, when the responsible driver has little or no insurance, injured individuals can face significant financial uncertainty at an already difficult time."

Uninsured motorist coverage is designed to provide certain protections when an at-fault driver lacks applicable liability insurance. Underinsured motorist coverage may also help when the responsible driver's available liability coverage is insufficient to compensate an injured person for covered losses.

Georgia law provides for uninsured motorist coverage to be offered with automobile liability policies, subject to statutory requirements and the policyholder's coverage selections. The amount and type of coverage available can significantly affect an injured person's options.

One important distinction involves the difference between traditional reduced-by coverage and additional, or add-on, uninsured motorist coverage.

Depending on the policy, additional coverage may provide compensation beyond the responsible driver's available liability insurance, while reduced-by coverage generally accounts for applicable liability limits when determining the amount of uninsured motorist coverage available.

"Understanding the type of coverage you purchased can be just as important as knowing the policy limits," added a firm representative. "Two drivers involved in similar accidents may have very different financial protections depending on how their insurance policies are structured."

These issues are especially relevant throughout metro Atlanta, where commuters regularly travel heavily congested highways, including Interstate 75, Interstate 85, Interstate 20 and Interstate 285.

Serious collisions involving uninsured or underinsured drivers can create complicated questions regarding medical expenses, insurance policy interpretation, liability and available compensation.

In certain circumstances, multiple insurance policies may need to be examined to determine whether additional coverage is available. Legal professionals emphasize that these cases often require a careful review of policy language, coverage selections and the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The Law Office of Rickard, Drew & Nix represents individuals and families injured in motor vehicle collisions throughout Atlanta and surrounding Georgia communities. The firm helps clients investigate accidents, evaluate insurance coverage and pursue compensation when another party's negligence causes injuries.

"After an accident, the last thing someone should have to navigate alone is a complicated dispute over insurance coverage," said a firm representative. "Our goal is to help injured Georgians understand their rights, identify potential sources of recovery and make informed decisions about their next steps."

As the year draws to a close, the firm encourages Georgia motorists to review their automobile insurance policies, understand their uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage selections and consider whether their existing limits adequately address their financial circumstances.

About The Law Office of Rickard, Drew & Nix

The Law Office of Rickard, Drew & Nix is a Georgia personal injury law firm serving Atlanta and surrounding communities. The firm represents individuals and families in cases involving car accidents, uninsured and underinsured motorists, truck collisions, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian injuries, wrongful death and other negligence claims. The firm helps injured clients investigate accidents, understand their legal rights and identify potential sources of compensation. Its approach emphasizes personalized representation, careful case preparation and advocacy throughout the legal process. More information is available at .