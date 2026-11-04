California's Winter Outlook Puts Spotlight On Drafty Windows And Home Weatherproofing

MENAFN - GetNews) Northwest Exteriors Encourages California Homeowners to Inspect Aging Windows and Doors Ahead of Potentially Wetter Winter Conditions

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. - November 3, 2026 - With federal forecasters predicting wetter-than-average conditions across portions of California this winter, homeowners have a timely reason to examine one of their property's most frequently overlooked areas: windows and exterior doors. Northwest Exteriors, a California-based exterior remodeling company, is highlighting the importance of identifying air leaks, deteriorating seals and potential water intrusion before seasonal weather exposes underlying problems.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's October 2026 winter outlook identifies a strengthening El Niño pattern expected to influence weather across the United States during the December-through-February season. The forecast favors above-average precipitation across the southern tier of the country, including parts of California, bringing renewed attention to home maintenance and weather preparedness.

Although seasonal forecasts cannot predict individual storms or guarantee wetter conditions at any particular property, they provide a useful reminder for homeowners to assess their homes before winter arrives.

Windows and doors are especially important because they form part of the building envelope separating conditioned indoor spaces from outdoor temperatures, moisture and wind.

As windows age, weatherstripping can deteriorate, seals can fail and frames can become damaged or misaligned. These problems may contribute to uncomfortable drafts, water infiltration and inconsistent indoor temperatures.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heat gain and heat loss through windows account for approximately 25% to 30% of residential heating and cooling energy use. The agency also emphasizes that reducing air leakage can improve comfort and limit unnecessary energy consumption.

"Winter preparation isn't just about checking your heating system or cleaning your gutters," said a Northwest Exteriors representative. "Windows and doors deserve attention because even small problems with seals, frames or installation can affect how comfortable a home feels when the weather changes."

For California homeowners, common warning signs include noticeable drafts around closed windows, cracked or deteriorating caulking, damaged weatherstripping, moisture stains near window frames and condensation trapped between panes of insulated glass.

Not every problem requires replacing the entire window. Minor air leaks may be corrected with appropriate sealing or weatherstripping, while damaged glazing, deteriorated frames or failed insulated glass units may require professional evaluation.

Understanding the difference can help homeowners make informed maintenance decisions.

Modern replacement windows incorporate technologies designed to improve thermal performance, including insulated glass, Low-E coatings and frame systems engineered to limit unwanted heat transfer. Proper installation and flashing are equally important, particularly when preventing water intrusion around window openings.

In areas of Northern and Central California that experience seasonal rain, cool nights and changing temperatures, these considerations can affect comfort throughout the winter months.

The California Energy Commission recommends checking around windows, doors and other building openings for gaps that may need sealing or weatherstripping. Such improvements can help reduce energy waste while maintaining a more consistent indoor environment.

Northwest Exteriors encourages homeowners to evaluate their windows as part of a broader seasonal maintenance routine that includes inspecting exterior doors, siding, drainage systems and other areas where moisture or air can enter the home.

The company provides replacement windows, doors, siding and other exterior remodeling services throughout Northern and Central California, including Sacramento, Rancho Cordova, Fresno, Bakersfield and Santa Rosa.

As California enters the 2026-27 winter season, taking a proactive approach to window maintenance can help homeowners identify potential problems before they become more disruptive or expensive to address.

About Northwest Exteriors

Northwest Exteriors is an established exterior remodeling company serving homeowners throughout Northern and Central California. The company specializes in replacement windows, entry doors, patio doors, siding, patio covers and other home improvement solutions. With decades of experience, Northwest Exteriors provides professionally installed products designed to improve energy performance, durability, comfort and curb appeal. Its California service areas include Sacramento, Rancho Cordova, Fresno, Bakersfield, Santa Rosa and surrounding communities. Additional information is available at northwestexteriors.