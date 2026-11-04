Thanksgiving Travel Brings Renewed Focus To Hidden Auto Accident Injuries Across Georgia

MENAFN - GetNews) Injury 2 Wellness Centers encourages holiday travelers to recognize delayed neck and back pain and seek appropriate medical evaluation following a collision.

DECATUR, Ga. - November 3, 2026 - As Georgia families prepare for Thanksgiving travel, Injury 2 Wellness Centers is encouraging motorists to recognize the potential for delayed symptoms following automobile accidents, including neck pain, back discomfort, headaches and other musculoskeletal injuries that may not become noticeable immediately after a collision.

The warning comes as federal and state transportation agencies prepare for the holiday travel period. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has scheduled its Thanksgiving impaired-driving prevention campaign for Nov. 23-29, while the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety recently published updated statewide motor vehicle crash data.

Although national traffic fatalities have declined, roadway injuries remain a significant public health concern. NHTSA estimated that 36,640 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2025, representing a 6.7% decrease from the previous year. In Georgia, state highway safety data show that 1,403 people died in traffic crashes in 2024, including 325 deaths in alcohol-related crashes.

For individuals involved in collisions, the absence of immediate pain does not necessarily mean an injury has not occurred.

According to Mayo Clinic, whiplash injuries commonly result from the rapid back-and-forth movement of the neck during a collision, particularly rear-end crashes. Symptoms often develop within days and may include neck stiffness, headaches, shoulder discomfort, dizziness, reduced range of motion and numbness or tingling in the arms.

Recognizing Delayed Symptoms After a Collision

Healthcare professionals emphasize that the hours and days following a motor vehicle accident can be important for recognizing developing symptoms.

Neck pain, back discomfort, headaches and difficulty moving normally may indicate injuries requiring professional evaluation. Some symptoms can also signal more serious conditions that need immediate medical attention.

Injury 2 Wellness Centers provides chiropractic and musculoskeletal care for patients throughout the Decatur and greater Atlanta area, including individuals experiencing accident-related neck and back pain.

The practice emphasizes individualized assessments to help determine whether conservative treatment is appropriate or whether additional medical evaluation is necessary.

"After a car accident, people are often focused on their vehicles, insurance and getting home safely," said a representative of Injury 2 Wellness Centers. "But their physical health deserves the same attention. Symptoms can develop after the initial shock of a collision, and understanding what those symptoms mean is an important part of getting the right care."

Conservative Treatment and Recovery After Auto Accidents

For patients with uncomplicated musculoskeletal injuries who have been appropriately evaluated, conservative care may help address pain, stiffness and limitations in movement.

Depending on the diagnosis, treatment may include therapeutic exercise, guided movement, rehabilitation and other clinically appropriate interventions.

However, not every accident-related injury is suitable for chiropractic treatment. Severe pain, progressive weakness, neurological changes, suspected fractures and symptoms suggesting head or spinal cord injury require urgent medical assessment.

Mayo Clinic recommends that individuals experiencing neck pain or other whiplash symptoms after an accident seek prompt medical evaluation to rule out fractures and other potentially serious injuries.

Holiday Travel Safety Remains a Priority

As Thanksgiving approaches, federal highway safety officials continue to emphasize sober driving, seat belt use and avoiding dangerous driving behaviors.

NHTSA reports that 910 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes during Thanksgiving holiday periods from 2020 through 2024, accounting for 36% of all traffic fatalities during those holiday periods.

Injury 2 Wellness Centers encourages Georgia motorists to prioritize safe driving practices, recognize symptoms following collisions and seek appropriate care when injuries are suspected.

About Injury 2 Wellness Centers

Injury 2 Wellness Centers provides chiropractic and musculoskeletal care for patients in Decatur, Georgia, and surrounding communities. The practice serves individuals experiencing automobile accident injuries, neck pain, back pain, sciatica symptoms and other conditions affecting mobility and everyday function. Its approach emphasizes individualized evaluation and conservative, nonsurgical treatment strategies when clinically appropriate. Injury 2 Wellness Centers focuses on helping patients improve movement, function and overall wellness through patient-centered care and education. For additional information, visit injury2wellness.