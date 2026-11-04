Thanksgiving Travel Raises Concerns Over Drunk Driving Accidents Across Georgia

MENAFN - GetNews) With hundreds of DUI arrests reported during last year's Thanksgiving travel period, Dozier Law Firm highlights the dangers of impaired driving and the legal challenges facing injured motorists.

MACON, Ga. - November 3, 2026 - As Georgia residents prepare for Thanksgiving travel and holiday gatherings, roadway safety is receiving renewed attention following a 2025 holiday period marked by hundreds of DUI arrests, numerous injuries and multiple traffic fatalities. With federal officials preparing a nationwide impaired-driving awareness campaign for Thanksgiving 2026, legal professionals are encouraging motorists to recognize the consequences of driving under the influence.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, more than 422 individuals were arrested for driving under the influence during the 102-hour Thanksgiving travel period in 2025. State authorities also reported 12 traffic fatalities and nearly 236 injuries from crashes investigated by Georgia State Patrol troopers. The figures illustrate the continuing importance of roadway safety during one of the year's busiest travel periods.

National statistics reinforce those concerns. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 910 people died in drunk-driving crashes during Thanksgiving holiday periods between 2020 and 2024, representing approximately 36% of all traffic fatalities recorded during those periods.

For Thanksgiving 2026, federal transportation officials have scheduled a national impaired-driving awareness campaign from Nov. 23 through Nov. 29, encouraging motorists to arrange sober transportation before attending holiday celebrations.

Although holiday gatherings are an important tradition for families across Georgia, alcohol-impaired driving can have devastating consequences for drivers, passengers and others sharing the roadway.

Collisions involving impaired motorists can result in traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord damage, serious fractures, permanent disabilities and fatalities. Victims may also experience substantial financial hardship from medical treatment, rehabilitation expenses, lost income and long-term care requirements.

Attorneys at Dozier Law Firm emphasize that accidents involving impaired drivers can introduce legal issues beyond those commonly associated with ordinary traffic collisions.

"People traveling to spend Thanksgiving with family should not have to worry about encountering an impaired driver," said a representative from Dozier Law Firm. "When someone makes the decision to drive under the influence and causes a serious accident, injured victims and their families deserve to understand their legal rights and the options available to them."

Under Georgia law, individuals injured by negligent drivers may have grounds to pursue compensation for medical expenses, lost earnings, pain and suffering, and other legally recoverable damages.

When impairment is involved, investigations may include police reports, sobriety testing, witness statements, surveillance recordings and other evidence that helps establish the circumstances surrounding a collision.

Depending on the facts, additional legal considerations may arise, including potential punitive damages or claims involving other responsible parties under applicable Georgia law.

Legal professionals caution that a criminal DUI prosecution and a civil personal injury claim serve different purposes. Criminal proceedings address alleged violations of the law, while civil claims may allow injured individuals to seek financial compensation for their losses.

For accident victims, preserving evidence and obtaining appropriate medical attention can be particularly important. Photographs, witness information, medical records and documentation of financial losses may all become relevant during the claims process.

As Thanksgiving approaches, Georgia motorists are encouraged to designate sober drivers, arrange alternative transportation and avoid driving after consuming alcohol or other impairing substances.

By planning transportation in advance and remaining attentive behind the wheel, drivers can help reduce preventable crashes and protect families traveling throughout the holiday season.

About

Dozier Law Firm is a Georgia-based personal injury law firm representing individuals and families affected by serious accidents and negligence. The firm handles car accidents, drunk driving collisions, truck accidents, motorcycle crashes, medical malpractice, wrongful death and other significant personal injury matters. Dozier Law Firm assists clients with investigating liability, preserving evidence and navigating insurance and legal proceedings following serious injuries. The firm serves clients in Macon and communities throughout Georgia. Additional information is available at dozierlaw.