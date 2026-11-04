As Thanksgiving Approaches, Atlanta Families Caring For Medically Fragile Children Face Unique Holiday Challenges

MENAFN - GetNews) New pediatric home-care research highlights the importance of caregiver preparation, coordinated nursing support and continuity of care during the holiday season.

ATLANTA, Ga. - November 3, 2026 - As families across Georgia prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings and the upcoming holiday season, parents caring for medically fragile children face additional responsibilities that extend well beyond traditional holiday planning. From managing specialized medical equipment to maintaining prescribed feeding schedules and coordinating nursing care, the holidays can introduce logistical challenges for families whose children require ongoing medical support at home.

Recent pediatric research underscores the importance of preparation, caregiver education and effective communication when children with complex medical conditions receive care outside the hospital.

A 2026 study published in Hospital Pediatrics found that children whose caregivers participated in a structured education program experienced 39% fewer medical technology-related complications during the six-month study period. Although the study did not find a significant reduction in emergency department visits or hospitalizations, its findings highlight the potential value of preparing families to manage complex medical needs at home.

For Atlanta-area families, the findings are particularly relevant as holiday gatherings, travel plans, school breaks and changing household routines create additional considerations for children requiring specialized medical care.

Custom Living Care, a pediatric home healthcare provider serving Atlanta and surrounding Georgia communities, emphasizes the importance of maintaining individualized care routines throughout the holiday season.

Maintaining Medical Routines During Holiday Celebrations

For children requiring skilled nursing, the holidays may involve more preparation than coordinating meals and family visits.

Children with gastrostomy tubes, tracheostomies, respiratory conditions or other complex medical needs may depend on carefully scheduled medications, prescribed feeding regimens, equipment maintenance and ongoing clinical monitoring.

Changes in daily routines can require families to plan around those responsibilities while still making room for holiday activities.

Pediatric home nursing provides clinical support that helps families carry out physician-directed care plans in the home environment.

"Every family deserves the opportunity to enjoy the holidays together, including families caring for children with complex medical needs," said Dr. Kristina Howell of Custom Living Care. "Thoughtful preparation, communication and consistent nursing support can help parents focus on meaningful family moments while keeping their child's medical needs a priority."

Research Highlights the Importance of Home-Care Safety

A separate national study released in May 2026 by researchers at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago examined safety incidents involving children with medical complexity receiving home healthcare.

The researchers found that more than one in 10 children in the study experienced an incident reported by home-care agency staff. Approximately half of the reported events were safety-related, with a quarter resulting in harm.

The findings reinforce the importance of effective communication, appropriate clinical oversight and consistent safety practices in pediatric home healthcare.

For families preparing for holiday activities, reviewing emergency contact information, confirming medication and equipment supplies, and discussing schedule changes with their child's healthcare team can be important steps.

Respiratory Season Adds Another Consideration

The Thanksgiving season also coincides with Georgia's annual fall and winter respiratory illness surveillance period.

The Georgia Department of Public Health monitors influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 throughout the season, including through statewide wastewater surveillance.

For some children with chronic respiratory conditions or weakened immune systems, exposure to respiratory infections can create additional health concerns.

Families should follow their child's medical team's recommendations regarding infection prevention, immunizations, respiratory monitoring and appropriate precautions during gatherings.

Children who rely on tracheostomy care, ventilator support or other prescribed respiratory treatments may also require individualized planning to ensure their equipment and care routines remain uninterrupted.

Helping Children Participate in Holiday Traditions

Despite the medical considerations, the holiday season remains an opportunity for children with complex medical needs to participate in family traditions in ways that are appropriate for their health and abilities.

Whether that means joining a Thanksgiving meal, spending time with relatives, enjoying holiday decorations or participating in familiar activities, individualized pediatric home care can support a child's participation in everyday family life.

Custom Living Care provides skilled pediatric nursing services delivered by registered nurses and licensed practical nurses. Its services include medication administration, health monitoring, G-tube care, tracheostomy care and support for children with chronic or complex medical conditions.

The organization works with families, physicians and medical specialists to coordinate individualized care plans designed around each child's needs.

For families with medically fragile children, that coordination can become especially valuable when holiday schedules change.

As Thanksgiving approaches, healthcare professionals encourage parents and caregivers to review their child's care plan, communicate anticipated schedule changes, verify essential supplies and coordinate with the appropriate healthcare providers before holiday activities begin.

The goal is to help children experience the season as fully and safely as their individual circumstances allow.

About Custom Living Care

Custom Living Care is a pediatric home healthcare provider serving Atlanta and surrounding Georgia communities. The organization provides individualized in-home nursing and personal care services for children with chronic, complex and medically fragile conditions. Its skilled nursing services include medication administration, vital-sign monitoring, G-tube care, tracheostomy care and other physician-directed medical support. Custom Living Care works alongside families and healthcare professionals to help children receive appropriate care in the comfort and familiarity of home. The organization also assists eligible families with understanding the Georgia Pediatric Program.

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