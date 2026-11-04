Avalon Tree Services Encourages Atlanta Homeowners To Prepare Trees For Winter As New Canopy Report Raises Preservation Concerns

MENAFN - GetNews) Professional tree inspections and preventative maintenance can help property owners address hidden hazards while protecting Atlanta's declining urban tree canopy.

ATLANTA, GA - November 3, 2026 - As November brings cooler temperatures and the approach of winter, Avalon Tree Services is encouraging homeowners and commercial property owners throughout metro Atlanta to prioritize preventative tree care before colder weather arrives. With Atlanta's latest urban tree canopy assessment revealing continued tree loss, responsible maintenance and early identification of potential hazards are becoming increasingly important for protecting both properties and the city's natural landscape.

According to an August 2026 report released by Trees Atlanta, the city's tree canopy coverage has declined to 45.5%, compared with 47.9% in the 2008 baseline assessment. The findings indicate Atlanta is losing approximately 0.43 acre of tree cover daily, highlighting the importance of preserving healthy trees while addressing those that pose legitimate safety concerns.

November presents an opportunity for homeowners to evaluate trees as they transition toward winter dormancy. As deciduous trees lose their leaves, certain structural concerns, including cracked branches, damaged limbs and unusual growth patterns, may become easier to identify.

Avalon Tree Services provides professional tree inspections, tree trimming, hazardous tree removal and preventative tree maintenance throughout the greater Atlanta area. The company encourages property owners to identify potential problems before winter weather or future storms place additional stress on weakened trees.

"Many homeowners don't realize that winter tree preparation begins well before the first freeze," said a representative for Avalon Tree Services. "November is an excellent time to evaluate the condition of your trees, identify potential hazards and develop a maintenance plan that protects your property without unnecessarily removing healthy trees."

Tree care professionals recommend evaluating several factors when preparing trees for winter, including dead or damaged branches, signs of internal decay, root instability, previous storm damage and branches growing too close to homes or other structures.

However, preventative maintenance does not necessarily mean extensive pruning during November. University of Georgia Cooperative Extension guidance generally recommends waiting until trees are dormant in January or February for routine pruning, depending on the species and circumstances. Immediate safety hazards may require earlier professional attention.

Atlanta's updated Tree Protection Ordinance, which took effect Jan. 1, 2026, adds another consideration for property owners. The regulations establish requirements for tree preservation and removal, making it important to understand applicable procedures before undertaking significant tree work.

Beyond structural inspections, November is also part of Atlanta's preferred tree-planting season. Trees Atlanta identifies October through March as an ideal period for establishing new trees, allowing roots to develop during cooler conditions before the return of summer heat.

Avalon Tree Services encourages Atlanta homeowners, homeowners associations and commercial property managers to incorporate seasonal tree inspections into their overall property maintenance plans.

By addressing potential hazards, planning appropriate pruning and preserving healthy trees, property owners can help reduce avoidable risks while supporting the long-term sustainability of Atlanta's urban forest.

About Avalon Tree Services

Avalon Tree Services is a locally owned tree care company serving Atlanta and surrounding communities. The company provides professional tree inspections, tree trimming and pruning, hazardous tree removal, emergency tree services, storm damage cleanup, stump grinding and arborist services for residential and commercial properties. Avalon Tree Services emphasizes safety, responsible tree management and professional workmanship while helping property owners maintain healthy outdoor environments. The company serves homeowners, businesses, homeowners associations and property managers throughout the greater Atlanta area. For more information, visit avalontrees.