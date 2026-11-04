I Sell For You Brings An On-Demand Model To Phone Sales, The“Uber Of Sales” For E-Commerce Brands

MENAFN - GetNews) I Sell For You (ISFY) lets e-commerce and subscription brands book trained human phone closers on demand for cart recovery, upsells and reorders, and pays only a share of the revenue its team generates.

Miami Beach, Florida - November 3, 2026 - Ride-sharing changed how people book a car: open an app, a driver shows up, pay for the trip and nothing else. I Sell For You (ISFY) is applying the same logic to selling. The company gives e-commerce, direct-to-consumer and subscription brands a managed team of trained human phone closers they can switch on when they need them, for the customers who are closest to buying, with no setup fees, no retainers and no sales staff to hire.

"Every brand I talk to has the same problem," said Marco Guarracino, CEO of I Sell For You. "They spend a fortune to bring a buyer to the checkout page, the buyer leaves, and the only thing that follows up is an automated email. Hiring an in-house sales team is slow and expensive. So we built the Uber of sales. A brand books closers on demand, our people pick up the phone, and the brand pays only when a sale is made."

On demand, paid on results

The model is built around the moments where a conversation changes the outcome. The Baymard Institute, which averages 50 published studies of online checkout behavior, puts the documented cart abandonment rate at 70.22 percent. ISFY's closers call those shoppers, along with existing customers who are ready for an upgrade or due to reorder. The company organizes the work into four services:



Recovery: abandoned carts, failed payments and unfinished checkouts, turned into completed orders.

Upsell: relevant upgrades, bundles or complementary products offered to customers who have already bought.

Reorders: timely outreach when customers are due to replenish, renew or come back. High Ticket Upsells: consultative calls that connect qualified customers with a brand's premium offers.

Brands can start with one service and add others as results come in. ISFY earns an agreed percentage of the revenue its team generates; the rate, scope and attribution terms are set with each brand before launch.

"Nobody pays an Uber driver to sit in the parking lot," Guarracino said. "Our clients should not pay for a salesperson who is not selling. If a call does not produce a sale, it costs the brand nothing."

Creating work for sales talent

The on-demand model works in both directions. ISFY recruits and trains remote phone sales professionals, gives them a steady flow of warm conversations across many brands, and pays them for performance. Closers are trained on each client's products, customer journey and brand voice, and the program includes call recordings, sales management and ongoing coaching.

"For the brand, we are a sales team on tap. For our people, we are a place to build a real career in sales," Guarracino said. "Good closers want two things: buyers to talk to and a fair share of what they sell. We give them both."

Built for the holiday rush

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday approaching, ISFY expects brands to use the model to add selling capacity for the busiest weeks of the year without adding headcount. During onboarding, its team reviews a brand's checkout, store and CRM and agrees on the integration approach before any calls begin. The company works with platforms including Shopify, Stripe and Commas.

Brands can review ISFY's services and request a proposal at .

About I Sell For You

I Sell For You (ISFY) is a managed phone sales company based in Miami Beach, Florida. It gives e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, digital product and subscription brands on-demand access to trained human closers who recover unfinished purchases, increase order value, drive repeat purchases and close premium offers. ISFY works on performance-based pricing, earning an agreed percentage of the revenue it generates, with no setup fees or monthly retainers. Marco Guarracino is the company's CEO.