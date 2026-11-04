Apolomed Introduces Apolo One Modular Laser Platform For Medical Aesthetic Clinics

MENAFN - GetNews)Shanghai Apolo Medical Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the Apolomed brand, introduces Apolo One, an 8-in-1 medical aesthetic platform designated HS-910N. The system combines laser and intense pulsed light technologies in one unit, offering clinics a modular approach to selecting equipment for different aesthetic procedures.

The platform is designed for medical aesthetic clinics considering how to expand their treatment capabilities within existing space and equipment budgets. According to Apolomed, its interchangeable handpiece design allows practices to begin with a base unit and one handpiece, then add compatible handpieces as service requirements develop.

Apolo One supports up to eight treatment handpieces. Its technology portfolio includes intense pulsed light (IPL), diode laser, 1064 nm long-pulse Nd:YAG laser, and 1064/532 nm Q-switched Nd:YAG laser configurations. Fractional options include 1540 nm Er:Glass, 2940 nm Er:YAG, and dual-wavelength 1550/1927 nm laser modules.

Depending on the selected handpiece and configuration, the platform is intended to support procedures involving hair removal, skin rejuvenation, pigmentation, vascular concerns, tattoos, scars, and skin resurfacing. The available applications depend on the supplied configuration and applicable market authorizations. Treatment selection requires assessment by a qualified practitioner.

The HS-910N features automatic recognition of compatible handpieces when connected to the main unit. This allows different treatment technologies to operate through a shared platform, rather than requiring a separate standalone device for each modality. The modular purchasing structure is intended to help clinics plan equipment additions in stages.

The platform brings several laser and light technologies into a common equipment format. Its operational value will depend on each clinic's treatment mix, staffing, training, and use of the selected modules.

Additional configuration information is available on the HS-910N product page.

About Apolomed

Shanghai Apolo Medical Technology Co., Ltd. develops and manufactures medical and aesthetic equipment. Its product portfolio includes laser, intense pulsed light, and other aesthetic systems for professional practices. Welcome to visit: .