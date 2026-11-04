Nigel Majakari Launches Alpine Graphic Novel Exploring Ancient Legends And Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews) Hilde of the Jungfrau introduces a young mountain heroine as its creator begins a podcast book media tour.

Grindelwald, Switzerland - November 4, 2026 - Swiss-based British author Nigel Majakari announces the release of Hilde of the Jungfrau - The Eismeer Diamond, Part One, a graphic novel that brings ancient Alpine legends into collision with advanced technology and the race for artificial superintelligence. Majakari is beginning a podcast book media tour this week to introduce readers to the story and the questions behind it.

Created and written by Majakari and illustrated by Italian artist Stefano Buro, the book follows fourteen-year-old Hilde, whose devotion to her friends and mountain home draws her into a mystery with far-reaching consequences. Created primarily for readers ages 10-16, the adventure explores friendship, courage, identity, and the freedom to shape one's future.

When an international technology corporation, M.E.T.I.S. Inc., begins searching for the legendary Eismeer Diamond, Hilde and her closest friends, Kite and Godi, find themselves caught between ancient secrets and powerful new technologies. As the mystery unfolds, Hilde discovers that the mountains she loves may hold clues to her own past.

While artificial intelligence is a theme within the story, the book's illustrations were created through human artistic collaboration, without generative AI being used to produce the artwork.

"These are some of the questions beneath Hilde's story. But I didn't want to write a book that lectures young people about the future. I wanted to create an adventure that fires their imagination, with characters they care about, challenges they recognise and choices that matter," said Majakari.

The series considers how young people can retain imagination, judgment and personal responsibility in a world increasingly shaped by algorithms and powerful technologies. Its themes offer families and educators a starting point for conversations about belonging, responsibility and the choices that shape their lives.

The story is grounded in the real mountains, glaciers, railways and villages of Switzerland's Jungfrau region. Majakari, who lives in Grindelwald beneath the Eiger, drew inspiration from the landscape and the emotional bonds between mountain communities and their surroundings.

Buro brings more than twenty years of experience in illustration, animation, video games, and interactive media to the project. His artwork gives Hilde's world expressive characters and a cinematic atmosphere, making the Alpine landscape an integral part of the adventure.

The first volume introduces a larger fictional universe, with additional installments planned.

Hilde of the Jungfrau - The Eismeer Diamond, Part One is available in English, German, and French as a full-color, large-format A4 hardcover graphic novel. Books can be purchased online at . The English edition's ISBN is 9783033122116.

Podcast hosts and journalists interested in interviewing Majakari about the book, its Alpine setting or its exploration of human agency and technology can contact Angel Tuccy at Vedette Global. High-resolution artwork, creator photographs, digital review copies and background materials are available on request.

About Nigel Majakari

Nigel Majakari is a British author, entrepreneur and storyteller based in Grindelwald, Switzerland. Over three decades, he has worked across five continents with communities, governments, international organizations and social enterprises. He created and wrote Hilde of the Jungfrau, his first graphic novel series.