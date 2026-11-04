Heavy Showers Possible Friday As Cooler Weather Reaches Kingdom

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 4 (Petra) -- A relatively cool, humid air mass moving in from the eastern Mediterranean is expected to bring widespread showers to northern and central Jordan on Friday, with rainfall potentially turning heavy in some areas, the Jordan Meteorological Department said Wednesday.

The approaching weather system will bring a gradual decline in temperatures, ending a spell of mild autumn conditions and extending the chance of rain into Saturday.

For Wednesday, temperatures will remain close to seasonal averages, with pleasant weather across most of the Kingdom and moderate conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Medium- and high-level clouds will appear, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may occasionally pick up.

The department warned that early-morning fog could reduce visibility over the northern highlands and parts of the plains.

Wednesday's highs are forecast at 24 degrees Celsius in East Amman and 22 C in West Amman, compared with 21 C in the northern highlands, 22 C in the Sharah highlands, 25 C across the plains and 27 C in the Badia.

Temperatures will reach 31 C in the northern Jordan Valley and at the Dead Sea, and 32 C in the southern Jordan Valley and Aqaba.

A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Thursday, although pleasant conditions will continue across most regions. Clouds will appear at varying altitudes, with intermittent evening showers forecast in parts of northern Jordan.

Rainfall is expected to become more widespread on Friday as temperatures decline further and skies turn partly cloudy to overcast.

Showers will affect northern Jordan before gradually extending into central areas and parts of the southwest, with occasionally heavy rainfall possible in parts of the north and centre.

Eastern and southeastern regions also face a slight chance of light evening showers, while southwesterly to westerly winds will occasionally strengthen, raising dust across the Badia.

Temperatures will continue to fall on Saturday, with intermittent rain forecast across northern and central Jordan and limited southwestern areas.

Some showers may be accompanied by thunder, while active westerly winds are expected to raise dust in desert regions.

//Petra// RZ