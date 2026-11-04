Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Enemy Strikes Shopping Center In Odesa

Enemy Strikes Shopping Center In Odesa


Date: 2026-11-04 12:06:18

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Enemy forces struck a shopping center building in Odesa. A fire broke out,” the post reads.

According to Oleh Kipper, as of now, there have been no reports of injuries.

Read also: Russian drone hits house in Kyiv region, 14-year-old child killed

As reported by Ukrinform, three medical facilities and 17 high-rise residential buildings were damaged in the Nemyshlianskyi district as a result of Russia's nighttime attack on Kharkiv.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN04112026000193011044ID1111912179


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search