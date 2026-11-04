Enemy Strikes Shopping Center In Odesa

As reported by Ukrinform, three medical facilities and 17 high-rise residential buildings were damaged in the Nemyshlianskyi district as a result of Russia's nighttime attack on Kharkiv.

According to Oleh Kipper, as of now, there have been no reports of injuries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.