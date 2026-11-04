Enemy Strikes Shopping Center In Odesa
“Enemy forces struck a shopping center building in Odesa. A fire broke out,” the post reads.
According to Oleh Kipper, as of now, there have been no reports of injuries.Read also: Russian drone hits house in Kyiv region, 14-year-old child killed
As reported by Ukrinform, three medical facilities and 17 high-rise residential buildings were damaged in the Nemyshlianskyi district as a result of Russia's nighttime attack on Kharkiv.
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