MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense

In particular,“Proton-Elektrotex” in Orel (about 170 km from Ukraine's state border)-a manufacturer of electronic components for missiles-was hit by deep-strike weapons. The destruction of the main microchip production workshop, as well as damage to the building and servers, has been confirmed.

The“Kamensky” plant in the Rostov region (about 200 km away)-a manufacturer of solid rocket propellant-was also struck. Four production workshops were damaged, and a fire broke out in the finished goods warehouse.

The“Energia” plant in the Lipetsk region (about 280 km away)-a manufacturer of batteries for aerial bombs and missiles-was also struck.

In addition, the Defense Forces struck the Redkinsky Research Plant in the Tver region (about 500 km away)-which produces fuel components for the Kh-55 and Kh-101 missiles.

The Defense Forces also struck“Roboavia” in the Rostov region (about 180 km away)-a developer and manufacturer of drones for the Russian army.

The Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Operations Center (TsENKI) and the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Disposal Center in the Nizhny Novgorod region (about 650 km away) were also targeted.

The destruction of these facilities complicates the production of rocket fuel, electronics, weapon components, and drones.

Ukrainian units struck three military airfields:“Borisoglebsk” in the Voronezh region (about 340 km from Ukraine's state border),“Marinovka” in the Volgograd region (about 300 km), and“Yeisk” in the Krasnodar region (about 150 km).

Damage to six Su-34 aircraft has been confirmed at the“Borisoglebsk” airfield.

On October 29, at the“Marinovka” airfield, the missile forces of the Ukrainian Navy, using“Neptune” coastal missile systems, destroyed two Su-34s. The estimated value of the latter is approximately $100 million.

An aircraft was also struck at the Yeysk airfield.

The Su-34 is one of the Russian military's primary platforms for delivering guided aerial bombs. The destruction of such aircraft reduces the enemy's ability to carry out strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Magri area of the Krasnodar Krai (about 450 km from the Ukrainian border), the Defense Forces struck a 55Zh6U“Nebo-U” radar station with an estimated value of $100 million. A Mesh network repeater was struck in the Black Sea.

Other targets included an“Iskander-M” tactical missile system launcher in the Kursk region, command posts, ammunition and logistics depots, repair units, and a field artillery depot.

Enemy strikes shopping center in

“Striking such targets reduces the Russian army's firepower and logistical capabilities, complicates the supply of ammunition, the repair of equipment, and the preparation of new attacks on Ukraine,” the Ministry of Defense stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the effectiveness of shooting down Shahed-type jet-powered UAVs in October was 66%.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine