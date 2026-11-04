China, Russia Vow Tighter Military Ties In Beijing Talks

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

China and Russia pledged on Tuesday to deepen military cooperation as the countries mark 30 years since establishing their strategic partnership.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov travelled to Beijing and met with General Zhang Shengmin, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission. Belousov lauded the strategic partnership as having reached an "unprecedentedly high level," while Zhang said bilateral relations had entered a "new stage of more substantive engagement and faster development," Chinese media reported.

Zhang said the partnership supported global strategic stability, citing advances in military exchanges and joint exercises. He called for stronger military trust and coordination. Belousov urged closer consultations and mutual support amid volatility in the Asia-Pacific, alongside greater cooperation in military education and technological innovation.