NATO Warns Poland Of Russian 'Provocation'

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that Poland was warned by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich about a possible Russian "provocation" in early November.

He did not share details, but he warned opposition politicians not to "make useful idiots of themselves," stating that he received information that pro-Russian politician Janusz Korwin-Mikke will visit Belarus.

Tusk added that he signed a motion regarding the appointment of new members of the National Bank of Poland management board, stating that "someone in our country has to stabilize the zloty," referring to the national currency.