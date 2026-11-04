Kate Umbers

Associate Professor in Zoology at Western Sydney University, Managing Director of Invertebrates Australia, Biodiversity Council councilor. Former member of the NSW Threatened Species Scientific Committee, former president of the Australasian Society for the Study of Animal Behaviour.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.