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Kate Umbers

Kate Umbers


Date: 2026-11-04 12:05:41

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, Zoology, Western Sydney University
Profile Articles

Associate Professor in Zoology at Western Sydney University, Managing Director of Invertebrates Australia, Biodiversity Council councilor. Former member of the NSW Threatened Species Scientific Committee, former president of the Australasian Society for the Study of Animal Behaviour.

Experience
  • 2015–present Associate Professor, Western Sydney University
Education
  • 2011 Macquarie University, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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