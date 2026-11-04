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Christina Chau

Christina Chau


Date: 2026-11-04 12:05:41

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Communications, Curtin University
Profile Articles

Christina is an arts writer and lecturer in the School of Media, Culture and Creative Arts at Curtin University. Her book is titled "Movement, Time, Technology and Art".

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Communication Studies; Lecturer in Architecture, Landscape and Visual Arts, University of Western Australia
Education
  • 2014 University of Western Autralia, PhD, Social Sciences/Architecture, Landscape and Visual Arts

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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