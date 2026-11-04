Kimberley Akrigg

Kim is a PhD candidate at the University of Queensland's School of Public Health, where her research focuses on harm reduction for people who use image and performance enhancing drugs (IPEDs), with a particular emphasis on women and gender equity. She brings a multidisciplinary background to her work, holding a Bachelor of Psychology (Honours) and drawing on extensive experience across health promotion, research, and community-focused practice.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.