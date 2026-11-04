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Kimberley Akrigg

Kimberley Akrigg


Date: 2026-11-04 12:05:40

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
Profile Articles

Kim is a PhD candidate at the University of Queensland's School of Public Health, where her research focuses on harm reduction for people who use image and performance enhancing drugs (IPEDs), with a particular emphasis on women and gender equity. She brings a multidisciplinary background to her work, holding a Bachelor of Psychology (Honours) and drawing on extensive experience across health promotion, research, and community-focused practice.

Experience
  • –present PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
Education
  • University of Queensland, Doctor of Philosophy

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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