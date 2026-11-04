Rena Lee Makes History As First Singaporean, Southeast Asian Elected To ICJ

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Anas Abu Hassan

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (NNN) -- Singapore's Ambassador for International Law Rena Lee has been elected as a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the 2027–2036 term, becoming the first Singaporean and the first woman from Southeast Asia to be elected to the court.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Lee secured the highest number of votes in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) with 151 votes and the joint-highest in the Security Council with 13 votes, securing her election in the very first round of voting.

He said the strong result reflected broad international support for Lee's candidature and the trust and confidence that countries around the world had placed in her.

“At a time of growing geopolitical tensions and challenges to the international order, the ICJ's role in upholding international law and resolving disputes peacefully is more important than ever.

“For small States like Singapore, a rules-based international order is fundamental to our sovereignty, security and prosperity,” he posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

Wong emphasised that Singapore had long been committed to upholding international law and contributing to its development.

--NNN