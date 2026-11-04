Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Rena Lee Makes History As First Singaporean, Southeast Asian Elected To ICJ

Rena Lee Makes History As First Singaporean, Southeast Asian Elected To ICJ


Date: 2026-11-04 12:05:26

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

By Anas Abu Hassan

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (NNN) -- Singapore's Ambassador for International Law Rena Lee has been elected as a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the 2027–2036 term, becoming the first Singaporean and the first woman from Southeast Asia to be elected to the court.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Lee secured the highest number of votes in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) with 151 votes and the joint-highest in the Security Council with 13 votes, securing her election in the very first round of voting.

He said the strong result reflected broad international support for Lee's candidature and the trust and confidence that countries around the world had placed in her.

“At a time of growing geopolitical tensions and challenges to the international order, the ICJ's role in upholding international law and resolving disputes peacefully is more important than ever.

“For small States like Singapore, a rules-based international order is fundamental to our sovereignty, security and prosperity,” he posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

Wong emphasised that Singapore had long been committed to upholding international law and contributing to its development.

--NNN

MENAFN04112026000200011047ID1111912165


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search