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Spain's Transport Minister Quits After Deadly Train Crash

Spain's Transport Minister Quits After Deadly Train Crash


Date: 2026-11-04 12:05:21

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

MADRID, Nov 4 (NNN-dpa) -- Nearly a week after 69 people were killed when a high-speed train slammed into another train on the tracks in the Spanish municipality of Urda, Transport Minister Oscar Puente resigned on Tuesday, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Puente made the surprise announcement at the end of his hearing before a parliamentary committee in Madrid.

Later in the evening, he also announced that he would not stand in the early parliamentary election on Nov 29.

The resignation, which had been demanded by all opposition parties, came as a surprise, as Puente and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had ruled it out several times in recent days.

“A minister cannot remain in office after two accidents of this severity within less than a year,” Puente said.

“It is a matter of political dignity, consistency and political empathy.”

--NNN-dpa

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Nam News Network

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