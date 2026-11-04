Guyana Intensifies Efforts To Attract Skilled Diaspora Professionals

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – Guyana is intensifying efforts to attract skilled Guyanese living overseas to return home and contribute to the country's growing economy. This move comes as increased investment and development across multiple sectors drive demand for experienced professionals.

The initiative includes overseas recruitment drives and job fairs, with recent engagements held in Toronto, Canada, and New York, United States, to reconnect Guyanese professionals with employment and business opportunities in their home country.

Chief Investment Officer within the office of the president and head of the Guyana office for investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop disclosed this during an interview on the Energy Perspectives podcast. He noted that the government is seeking to draw on the expertise of Guyanese who migrated during earlier periods of economic difficulty.

“We're trying to attract the diaspora back. We're doing trade shows and job fairs around the world,” Dr Ramsaroop stated. He explained that attracting the diaspora is particularly important as Guyana's relatively small population presents challenges in meeting the growing demand for skilled labour.

“The diaspora sees that what we are saying we're delivering, and ultimately government is there to enable and deliver. And I believe that as we deliver more and more of these commitments we have made to the population, you will see the expansion of those industries we speak about,” he said.

Beyond filling vacancies, the return of experienced professionals is expected to support the expansion of local businesses, strengthen technical capacity and introduce international expertise into emerging industries.

Their participation could also facilitate knowledge transfer, allowing younger Guyanese to benefit from the experience and professional exposure gained by nationals who have worked overseas.

The initiative also presents opportunities for returning nationals to establish businesses, develop partnerships and contribute to investment across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, engineering, technology and agriculture.

During the 2026 budget debates, foreign affairs minister Hugh Todd disclosed that approximately 2,162 Guyanese successfully remigrated between 2020 and 2025, reflecting the country's continuing efforts to reconnect with its overseas population.