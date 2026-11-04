Global Aviation Leaders To Decide Future Of Air Transport

MONTREAL, Canada – The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will be hosting the Worldwide Air Transport Conference and Extraordinary Assembly Session in Montréal.

ICAO has convened the Seventh Worldwide Air Transport Conference at ICAO headquarters in Montréal, Canada, from 16 – 20 November 2026.

ICAO's 193 member states have been invited to a week of intensive talks to modernise the economic framework governing air transport and elect new member states to the ICAO's governing body.

For the first time in over a decade, 193 ICAO member states have an opportunity to reform the economic policies that govern air transport to ensure they align with the needs and opportunities presented by aviation's technological and environmental transformation. This will be formalised by a ministerial declaration.

Key topics include enhancing consumer protection, alignment on levies on aviation, funding cleaner aviation fuels and energies, enabling and encouraging new aviation technologies (flying taxis, supersonic, etc.), emergency planning and reducing disruptions, and supply chain resilience.

The ICAO Safety Promotion Exhibition, sponsored by Airbus, will officially open at the ICAO Museum in the headquarters building at 1700 on 16 November 2026. The exhibition will demonstrate how people, technology and global collaboration contribute to aviation being the safest form of transportation today.

The 43rd Extraordinary Session of the Assembly will take place on 19 and 20 November 2026 to elect the new member states of the ICAO Council.