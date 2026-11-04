Asia's US Investment Boom Has A Leadership Problem

MENAFN - Asia Times) Japan committed to as much as US$550 billion of US investment and South Korea $350 billion, in return for capping US tariffs at 15%. By this autumn, Japan had identified projects worth up to $109 billion and Seoul was still deciding where its first investments would go.

The argument has focused almost entirely on the money: who has control over the capital, which industries will be eligible and how quickly the cash will be deployed.

But that misses the scarcer ingredient. It takes a single day to wire capital; it takes months or years to find the person who will manage a South Korean battery factory in Georgia, a Japanese gas project in Ohio or a Taiwanese chip maker's fab in Arizona.

Over 20 years of recruiting senior management for overseas companies in the US, I've seen far more US projects stall on leadership than on financing.

And we're already seeing the problem surface with these Asian pledges. In 2023, Taiwan's TSMC pushed back production at its first US factory in Arizona, blaming it on a shortage of workers with the right specialist skills.

In September 2025, US immigration officials detained 475 people at the Hyundai-LG facility in Georgia, more than 300 of them South Korean nationals, many of whom, according to LG Energy Solution, were in the country on business trips.