What Does Apple Pay, Google Pay Launch Mean For Uzbekistan's Digital Agenda?

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The launch of Apple Pay and Google Pay in Uzbekistan represents a further step in the country's transition toward a digital economy, broadening contactless payment options and aligning its financial services more closely with international standards.

The introduction of the two global payment platforms on October 27, following the Ministry of Digital Technologies' announcement of Google Pay's launch on October 19, comes amid Uzbekistan's efforts to modernize its banking sector, expand digital financial services, and deepen its integration into the global technology ecosystem.

This development is underpinned by the rapid expansion of the country's banking and payment infrastructure. According to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, the number of bank cards in circulation exceeded 68.2 million as of January 1, 2026, compared with approximately 62 million at the beginning of 2025.

The growing use of electronic payments is also evident in transaction volumes. According to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, payments made through POS terminals totaled 460 trillion soums (approximately $38.3 billion) in 2025, representing an increase of around 41% year-on-year. These figures highlight the expanding role of cashless payments in the country's retail and commercial activities.

Aloqabank recorded the highest POS transaction volume, at 54 trillion soums (approximately $4.5 billion), followed by TBC Bank with 33 trillion soums ($2.74 billion) and the National Bank of Uzbekistan with 30 trillion soums (approximately $2.5 billion). Meanwhile, the number of POS terminals operating across the country reached 430,762 as of January 1, 2026, reflecting the continued expansion of Uzbekistan's electronic payment infrastructure.

A new stage in Uzbekistan's digital payments market

The introduction of these technologies could contribute to greater consumer confidence in digital transactions, particularly among users who are increasingly relying on mobile banking and online services.

At the same time, the launch creates opportunities for domestic banks and payment companies to improve their technological capabilities and expand their digital services. Local market participants have already begun integrating the new payment options. TBC Bank Uzbekistan and fintech company Click have introduced Apple Pay for their respective customers and payment platforms, reflecting growing interest among domestic financial institutions in adopting international payment technologies.

The developments demonstrate how the arrival of international payment platforms is creating new opportunities for domestic financial institutions and fintech companies to broaden their digital services and strengthen their technological capabilities.

Implications for economic modernization and financial inclusion

One of the most important potential effects of Apple Pay and Google Pay is their contribution to Uzbekistan's broader transition toward a cashless economy.

The development of digital payments can help reduce reliance on cash, simplify transactions and improve the efficiency of commercial activities. For businesses, contactless payments can make checkout processes faster, reduce cash-handling costs and support the expansion of online sales.

The benefits could be particularly significant for small and medium-sized enterprises, which represent an important part of Uzbekistan's economic development agenda. As digital payment options become more accessible, smaller businesses could find it easier to serve customers who prefer electronic transactions, including through e-commerce platforms and digital services.

The transition could also support greater transparency in economic activity. Electronic transactions generate digital records that can improve accounting, facilitate financial reporting and help reduce the share of undocumented cash transactions. While introducing digital wallets alone will not eliminate the informal economy, broader adoption of electronic payments could contribute to the formalization of commercial activities.

Financial inclusion is another important consideration. The expansion of mobile payment technologies could make everyday financial services more accessible, particularly to younger consumers and people who increasingly manage their finances through smartphones.

The broader impact will depend on the continued expansion of banking services, compatible payment infrastructure and access to digital technologies across the country. Further development in these areas could help extend the benefits of contactless payments to a wider segment of Uzbekistan's population.

Uzbekistan has already been moving in this direction. According to the Central Bank's 2025 annual report, transactions using near-field communication (NFC) technology reached 41.4 trillion soums (around $3.4 billion) in 2024, increasing 1.1-fold compared with 2023. The figure demonstrates that contactless payment technology was already gaining traction before the arrival of Apple Pay and Google Pay. The integration of international payment platforms could provide additional momentum to this trend.

Strengthening international integration and the business environment

The arrival of Apple Pay and Google Pay also carries significance for Uzbekistan's international economic positioning. As the country seeks to attract foreign investment, expand tourism and strengthen trade relations, access to internationally recognized payment technologies can improve the experience of foreign visitors, international business representatives and companies operating in the local market.

For international visitors whose bank cards are eligible for use with Apple Pay or Google Pay, the availability of contactless payments can make everyday transactions more convenient at participating merchants. However, acceptance will depend on the relevant card issuer, payment network and merchant infrastructure.

For businesses, the integration of globally recognized payment services could also help align local commercial infrastructure with the expectations of international customers and partners. This is particularly relevant to Uzbekistan's tourism industry, which has been expanding as the country promotes its historical cities, cultural heritage and investment opportunities.

Furthermore, the launch reflects growing cooperation between Uzbekistan and major international technology companies. Google Pay's introduction was announced on October 19 during a digital technology event in Samarkand held within the C5+1 framework, which brings together Central Asian countries and the United States. The announcement came during a business program involving representatives of government institutions and leading technology companies from the region and the United States. In this context, the availability of Google Pay and Apple Pay can be viewed as part of a broader process of integrating Uzbekistan into international technological and financial ecosystems.

An important role in facilitating the introduction of international payment platforms was also played by Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan. On September 23, 2026, she met with Google Vice President Karan Bhatia in New York, where the parties discussed technological cooperation and the impact of recent legislative changes on the availability of international payment systems in Uzbekistan. Mirziyoyeva linked the country's regulatory reforms directly to the expansion of international payment services, stating: "As a result, broader opportunities are opening up for the unrestricted use of international payment systems in Uzbekistan."

Following the meeting, Mirziyoyeva announced the availability of Apple Pay and Google Pay in Uzbekistan on October 27 through her Telegram channel, marking the public confirmation of the services' arrival. Her engagement with Google, together with the regulatory changes introduced under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, highlights the role of government-level coordination in creating conditions for international technology companies to enter the Uzbek market.

The presence of these platforms could also encourage further cooperation between international technology providers, domestic banks and fintech companies in areas such as payment security, financial technology infrastructure and digital services.

The launch also reflects President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's broader agenda to accelerate Uzbekistan's digital transformation and strengthen its integration into the global technology ecosystem. His government has prioritized digitalization across economic sectors, the modernization of public services and international technological cooperation.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2026, Mirziyoyev emphasized the growing economic importance of digital infrastructure, stating: "Digitalization is undoubtedly a promising area of cooperation, as it is becoming the new language of the economy." He also highlighted the expanding role of digital platforms in employment, logistics, payment services and export opportunities.

Against this background, the introduction of Apple Pay and Google Pay represents a practical development within Uzbekistan's digitalization agenda, strengthening links between domestic financial institutions and international technology providers.

Expanding opportunities for digital payments

The launch of Apple Pay and Google Pay also opens the door to further modernization of Uzbekistan's payment infrastructure. As more commercial banks integrate the services and expand support for different card types, a growing number of consumers are expected to gain access to international digital payment platforms.

In addition, the development creates incentives for businesses to upgrade their POS terminals and payment systems, while encouraging financial institutions to invest in cybersecurity and digital infrastructure. Continued expansion of contactless payment acceptance, alongside improvements in digital literacy and financial accessibility, could further strengthen the country's cashless payment ecosystem.

These developments will be important in ensuring that the benefits of digital transformation extend beyond major cities and reach businesses and consumers across Uzbekistan.

Outlook: A step toward a more integrated digital economy

The introduction of Apple Pay and Google Pay marks an important development in Uzbekistan's digital payments market, reflecting the country's efforts to modernize financial infrastructure and expand access to international technologies.

Beyond the immediate convenience for consumers, the launch could support the growth of electronic commerce, encourage further investment in payment infrastructure and strengthen the competitiveness of domestic financial institutions.

As adoption expands, these services could become part of a broader transformation of Uzbekistan's financial ecosystem, supporting the country's ambitions to develop a more transparent, accessible and internationally integrated digital economy.