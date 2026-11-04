Delhi Police Arrest Three In Karol Bagh Gold Theft Case, Recover Jewellery Worth Rs 45 Lakh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested three accused persons in connection with a gold jewellery theft case in Karol Bagh and recovered the entire stolen jewellery weighing approximately 400 grams, worth around Rs 45 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused executed the theft by impersonating traffic regulators and distracting the complainant before stealing the jewellery from a bag kept on his motorcycle.

The incident took place on November 1, when the complainant visited Mahalaxmi Jewellers (firm name: Swastik), located in Beadonpura, Karol Bagh, to collect gold ornaments weighing approximately 400 grams.

After collecting the jewellery at around 6 p.m., he kept it in a bag hanging behind his motorcycle and proceeded towards his office at Britannia Chowk. However, upon reaching his office, he discovered that the bag's chain had been opened and the jewellery was missing. Subsequently, an e-FIR was registered at Karol Bagh police station, and an investigation was initiated.

Considering the seriousness of the case, a dedicated police team comprising SI Amit Yadav, ASI Jitender, Head Constable Avinash and Constable Hariom was formed under the supervision of the SHO, Karol Bagh, and the ACP, Karol Bagh.

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas, which revealed that three persons had jointly executed the theft near the intersection of Bank Street and Beadonpura.

One of the accused posed as a traffic regulator and stopped the complainant's motorcycle, while another allegedly opened the bag and removed the jewellery. The third accused provided cover and facilitated the theft.

Through extensive CCTV analysis, local intelligence and examination of criminal records, police identified two suspects.

Acting on specific intelligence, the team apprehended them from the Anand Parbat area on November 3. During interrogation, they disclosed the involvement of their third associate, who was subsequently arrested from the same area.

The arrested accused have been identified as Bharat (27), Kapil alias Rahul (33), both residents of Punjabi Basti, Anand Parbat, and Kavya Aryan Saini alias Bhanja (22), a resident of Than Singh Nagar, Anand Parbat.

During interrogation, the accused admitted their involvement in the theft. Police said they used to target crowded and congested areas, impersonating traffic regulators to avoid suspicion.

They would identify people carrying heavy bags and distract them while other members of the gang stealthily removed valuables, including cash, mobile phones and jewellery.

Police said the accused resorted to such activities to sustain their livelihood and fulfil their personal needs.

The entire stolen gold jewellery, weighing approximately 400 grams and valued at Rs 45 lakh, has been recovered.

Police further stated that Kapil alias Rahul is a Bad Character (BC) of Anand Parbat police station and has 14 previous criminal involvements, including cases related to murder, robbery, theft and the Arms Act.

Bharat is also a habitual offender with previous involvement in criminal cases, including murder and theft.