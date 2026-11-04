Samajwadi Party Targets BJP Over Loktantra Bachao March In Gorakhpur

SP Critiques BJP's Gorakhpur March

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand on Wednesday launched a sharp counter-offensive against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Gorakhpur, accusing the ruling party of undermining democratic institutions and the Constitution. Fakhrul Hasan Chand criticised the BJP for organising demonstrations while wielding absolute power in the state and the centre. "The way the BJP is consistently undermining democracy and the Constitution is a situation that has brought the entire nation to the streets. What kind of anarchy are they talking about? And what Constitution are they claiming to protect?" Chand told ANI.

Chand further asked if the BJP was trying to save Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid the ongoing row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. "The BJP is currently in power. With questions being raised about Gyanesh Kumar, from whom exactly do they wish to 'save' democracy? Are they trying to save it from Gyanesh Kumar?" he asked, demanding clarity on the narrative pushed by the state government.

BJP Defends Campaign Against Conspiracies

Defending the statewide campaign, BJP State General Secretary Abhijat Mishra asserted that the mobilisation was a necessary step to counter alleged external and internal conspiracies against the nation. "This program was put together to wake up the public against a conspiracy by foreign forces. They're misleading people in our country, gathering a few folks together, and stirring up trouble. There's a group of about 5,000 people inside the country," Mishra told ANI.

Mishra claimed that hostile elements have consistently attempted to derail national progress. "Some people have been trying to stir up instability in the country for a long time now," he added. The BJP leader further alleged that youth are being manipulated through intermediaries and said, "If they don't want to see us move forward, they create different kinds of names, mislead the youth across the country through their agents, and spread chaos. This program is going to happen under the leadership of our respected National President. In fact, this program has already been held across the entire country and was a huge success. The people of the country, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party, have given a fitting reply to the four or five thousand people who are always talking negatively."

CM Adityanath and Party Outreach

The march came as part of the BJP's nationwide outreach campaign to counter allegations raised by the Opposition and target political rivals over issues of law and order and democratic values. On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Congress and the INDIA bloc of turning their electoral defeats into "politics of anarchy", asserting that disrespecting the public mandate reflected their mindset. He made the remarks in a post on X ahead of his participation in the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' padyatra in Gorakhpur, which is being led by BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

"The Congress and INDIA alliance, which is setting new records of defeat in elections, has now turned their frustration into a politics of anarchy. There is a complete lack of clarity, capacity, and credibility among their leaders. Disrespecting the mandate is the result of this very mindset," the CM said.

The Chief Minister said the padyatra is aimed at raising public awareness against what he described as anarchy and protecting the dignity of democracy. "Taking a resolve to awaken the public against this anarchy and to protect the dignity of democracy, I will participate today in the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' padyatra organised in Gorakhpur with the honourable national president of @BJP4India, Shri @NitinNabin ji. Under the illustrious leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, we are committed to safeguarding India's great democracy," he added.

Organisational Visit Details

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin will undertake a two-day organisational visit to Gorakhpur on November 4 and 5, during which he will lead the party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march and chair a series of meetings with senior leaders, office-bearers and public representatives ahead of the upcoming elections. The march will begin at noon from Maharana Pratap Inter College and conclude at the Mata Kali Temple near the Sardar Patel statue.

Following the padayatra, he will reach Annexe Bhawan in Taramandal, where he will interact with intellectuals (Prabuddh Varg) from society. He will subsequently hold a meeting with the party's public representatives and participate in a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh BJP Core Committee later in the evening. On the second day of his visit, Nabin will offer prayers at the Baba Gorakhnath Temple. (ANI)

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