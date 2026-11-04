Viral Video: 70,000 Fans Stunned As Fireworks Nearly Hit US Army Black Hawk During Football Game (WATCH)

A pregame fireworks display at a football stadium in Seattle, US almost turned into a deadly situation when pyrotechnics went off near a US Army helicopter flying overhead. The aircraft was performing a four-helicopter flyover prior to the Seattle Seahawks' game against the Chicago Bears in a National Football League (NFL) Monday Nite Football game.

The incident happened at Lumen Field in Seattle on Monday, November 2, during the pre-match ceremony. Ahead of the game between the Seahawks and the Bears, four US Army helicopters flew over the stadium as the national anthem was played.

The report said three of the helicopters had already flown above the stadium when fireworks started exploding near the fourth chopper still flying above the venue.

Videos shared on social media showed pyrotechnics exploding worryingly near to the chopper as it flew above the stadium. The surprise blasts appeared to scare onlookers, with gasps heard from some of the estimated 70,000 people on hand, the newspaper added. Video shared on social media showed fireworks exploding uncomfortably near to the chopper as it flew above the stadium. Spectators looked taken aback by the surprise blasts, with gasps heard from some of the roughly 70,000 fans in attendance, the report stated.

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FIREWORKS explode dangerously CLOSE to US ARMY BLACK HAWK HELICOPTER - ANOTHER ANGLE RTVisual (@RT_Visual_on_X) November 3, 2026

But the aircraft continued to fly and followed the other three helicopters away from the stadium. The helicopter was not reported to have been hit or damaged in the event. The video of the occasion has already gone popular on social media with viewers responding to how near the fireworks seemed to get to the military aircraft.

What was supposed to be a joyous element of the pre-game ceremonial turned into a chilling moment for fans in the stadium. The Seahawks-Bears game was part of the NFL's Monday Night Football schedule..