Trump Says His Candidacy Could Have Boosted Republicans' Midterm Election Results
He made the statement on Truth Social.
“I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!,” the U.S. President wrote.
Midterm elections to the US Congress are currently underway. Americans are voting for 35 of the 100 Senate seats and all 435 seats in the House of Representatives. According to reports, Democrats have secured at least 127 seats in the lower chamber of Congress, while Republicans have won 83 seats.
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