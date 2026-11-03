Music Unites Hearts At Charity Concert For Children In Qingdao

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Qingdao Charity Federation

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On the evening of Oct. 29, the charity concert "Angels of Love, Healthy Journeys for Children" was held at Sky Bowl, Hisense Plaza in Qingdao. Renowned violinist Lyu Siqing, founding president of the Yehudi Menuhin School Qingdao, performed alongside students and faculty from the Yehudi Menuhin School in the UK and its Qingdao sister school. Through music, the performers sought to bring hope to children with serious illnesses from families facing financial hardship in Qingdao. All proceeds from ticket sales were donated to the Big Hands, Little Hands Charity Fund, jointly established by the Qingdao Charity Federation and Hisense Plaza.

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In his opening remarks, Wang Wei, president of the Qingdao Charity Federation, said that the charity fund had already helped several children from financially struggling families undergo surgery. These children have faced substantial medical expenses since birth, and every act of kindness can translate into tangible assistance for them.

In his remarks, Lyu Siqing recalled the educational vision of the renowned musician Yehudi Menuhin, who championed the use of music to serve society and art to care for others. This philosophy remains central to both schools, which carry forward Menuhin's legacy through music education and philanthropy. Lyu said the joint charity performance offered students an opportunity to grow through helping others and to bring the power of music beyond the concert hall to those in need.

Students and faculty from the two schools took turns performing a selection of classical masterpieces. The program featured solo, chamber, and ensemble performances spanning several musical periods, showcasing the young musicians' technical skills and teamwork. The concert culminated in Vivaldi's Summer from The Four Seasons, with Lyu Siqing as soloist and students from both schools accompanying him. Amid prolonged applause, Lyu performed Butterfly Lovers as an encore, paying tribute to all those who supported the charitable cause.

Following the performance, representatives of the Qingdao Charity Federation joined Lyu Siqing in presenting letters of appreciation to the participating students and faculty from the two schools. The federation also honored Lyu for his and the students' contributions to local charitable causes. At a donation ceremony, Hisense Plaza handed over the ticket-sale proceeds to the Big Hands, Little Hands Charity Fund to support medical treatment for children from families facing financial hardship.

Robin Harskin, head of the Yehudi Menuhin School in the UK, said that music is a universal language and praised the students for performing together across national and linguistic boundaries. He hoped the experience would stay with them for life and inspire them to work with others to help more people.

For the two sister schools, music is both a bridge between cultures and a way to give back to society. Their charitable initiatives reflect the schools' shared commitment to social responsibility and have encouraged more people to support charitable causes.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.