'SP Leaders Lack Courage To Face Public, Voters Will Reject Them': Anil Rajbhar Slams Akhilesh Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his criticism of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP government's development claims, accusing the opposition party of avoiding the public and engaging in political theatrics.

Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav's remarks, Rajbhar said that SP leaders lacked the courage to face people because they were aware of the public's dissatisfaction with their politics.

“They do not have the courage to face the public. They know this very well and are simply making excuses and engaging in political theatrics,” the minister told IANS.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party further, Rajbhar described it as anti-development and accused its leadership of being opposed to the interests of farmers, youth, students and women.

“The Samajwadi Party and its leaders are anti-development, anti-farmer, anti-youth, anti-student and anti-women. They lack the courage to face the people because they know that if they go among the public, voters will reject them decisively,” he added.

Rajbhar's remarks came after Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the BJP government over waterlogging in Varanasi, sharing a video of a waterlogged road and questioning the claims of world-class development in the Prime Minister's parliamentary constituency.

In a post on X, the SP chief wrote: "This is the spectacle of the BJP's world-class development claims in the prime city of Varanasi dissolving into water out of sheer shame."

“Couldn't turn it into Kyoto, so they just put up a 'photo of Kyoto' instead,” he added.

Akhilesh's reference to Kyoto was a swipe at the BJP's earlier promise to develop Varanasi along the lines of the Japanese city.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Yogi had also launched a fresh attack on the SP chief, alleging that the Samajwadi Party's politics was associated with land-grabbing and lawlessness.

Contrasting his government's record with that of the opposition, CM Yogi asserted that the BJP stood for development, investment and progress, while accusing the SP of pursuing divisive and anti-development politics.