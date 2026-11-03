Noida Food Department Destroys 400 Kg Contaminated Rasgullas, Seizes 450 Kg Boondi Ahead Of Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Nov 4 (IANS) The Food Department has intensified its crackdown on food adulteration ahead of Diwali, conducting raids at several sweet shops in Noida and Greater Noida and destroying 400 kg of contaminated rasgullas.

During the inspections, food safety officers collected samples of seven food items from various sweet shops. According to the Food Department, around 400 kg of rasgullas, found infested with flies and contaminated, were destroyed, while 450 kg of boondi was seized after it was found unfit for human consumption.

During the operation, officials also discovered sweets being prepared and stored in extremely unhygienic conditions at a sweet shop in Sector 62, Rasulpur, Nawada. Following the inspection, the department initiated action to suspend the shop's licence. Its business operations have also been suspended until the necessary improvements are made.

On the instructions of the District Magistrate, the Food Department's special campaign will continue until Diwali.

Officials have warned shopkeepers against selling adulterated sweets and directed them to pay special attention to the quality and hygiene of food products.

Strict action will be taken against those found violating food safety standards.

The crackdown comes amid intensified inspections by food safety authorities across several states ahead of the festival.

On November 3, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Mori Gate Khoya Market, where the Food Safety Department seized and destroyed around 7,000 kg of unhygienic and foul-smelling khoya during a crackdown on food adulteration.

During the inspection, Gupta directed officials to ensure that suspected food products did not enter the market supply chain.

On the same day, Haryana's food safety authorities destroyed around 50,000 kg of adulterated sweets and fake paneer during a statewide campaign.

Meanwhile, 170 food samples failed laboratory tests, including 30 that were declared unsafe for human consumption. State Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said the government would not compromise on public health.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Food Department also raided Gopaldoot Dairy near the Jyoti intersection on Agra Road in Mainpuri and seized approximately 90 kg of suspected adulterated desi ghee.

The raid followed a tip-off about the alleged production and sale of fake ghee.

Food adulteration cases often rise during major festivals such as Diwali and Navratri, when demand for sweets, dairy products and other festive food items increases significantly.