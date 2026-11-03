OUST Stock Gets A Retail Boost After Ouster's Record Revenue And Sensor Shipments: 'Great Guide And Q3'



Ouster's Q3 revenue surged 50% to $59 million, with record shipments of over 27,000 sensors.

CEO Pacala highlighted Rev8's competitive edge, while the company sees Q4 revenue of $61 million - $64 million. Pacala said Ouster is strengthening its Physical AI business and moving toward profitability.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) stock climbed overnight as retail investors cheered record third-quarter (Q3) revenue of $59 million and shipments of more than 27,000 sensors. CEO Angus Pacala highlighted growing robotics demand, strong camera sales and rising Rev8 adoption, fueling optimism around the company's expanding Physical AI ambitions.

Ouster stock traded over 2% higher overnight Tuesday, after a similar 2% gain in regular session.

Ouster's Record Q3 Revenue And Sensor Shipments

Ouster posted $59 million in revenue during Q3, a 50% jump year-on-year, while shipments exceeded 27,000 units, setting new company records. The total included more than 7,000 LiDAR sensors and approximately 20,000 cameras, reflecting the company's broader push beyond its traditional LiDAR business.

Industrial customers and robotics developers accounted for much of the demand. Their applications include automated warehouses, defense equipment, construction operations, mapping and data collection.

“The market reception for Rev8 has been decisive. As the world's first native color lidar, Rev8 is a paradigm shift that is proving to be an undeniable competitive differentiator,” said Pacala.

For Q4, Ouster expects revenue between $61 million and $64 million.

Ouster Expands Beyond LiDAR With Broader Sensing Platform

During the earnings call, Pacala said the Q3 results prove Ouster's transformation into a broader sensing and perception technology provider. Its products serve customers across different markets, particularly those developing physical AI applications that allow machines to understand and interact with their surroundings.

“Our Stereolabs cameras had a record quarter of shipments, unlocked by our investments in production capacity to meet the surging growth in the robotics sector.”“As a leader in physical AI, Ouster is enabling our customers to sense, think, act and learn on their autonomy journey. This quarter is a great proof point of the progress we have made across all 3 of our key strategic priorities, revolutionizing our LiDAR camera and AI compute products, extending our leadership in Physical AI solutions and executing towards profitability.”

What Are OUST Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to 'bullish' from 'bearish'. The stock recorded a 195% increase in message volume over the past 24 hours.

A user said that although the company's robotics play is linked to the AI trade, it isn't as heavily focused on AI, so regulation is less likely to become a major hurdle anytime soon and added,“I'm going to be continuing to buy the dips here. Great guide and Q3. OUST has a strong grasp of the pipeline and can choose when to push orders out.”

Another user said,“Need to dig deeper! That Q4-25 revenue figure included $21 million in one-off royalties. So exclude that from Q4-25, and the Q4-26 guidance actually implies 52% yoy growth - exceeding the high end of their long-term financial framework!.”

A third user said,“They're narrowing losses pretty quickly, and if revenue keeps climbing another 40-50 percent next year, that could push us into positive adjusted EBITDA by mid next year.”

OUST stock has gained nearly 34% year-to-date.

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