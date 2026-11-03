Next Point LLC Advises Specialized Therapy Billing Company On Strategic Transaction Amid Shifting RCM Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Managing Partner Jui Trivedi discusses changing buyer expectations, revenue retention, and what owners should consider when selling a medical billing or revenue cycle management business.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Point LLC, an independent mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, announced the successful completion of a strategic transaction involving a privately held company specializing in billing and revenue cycle management (RCM) services for therapy providers.

Next Point served as the exclusive sell-side advisor, representing the company's owners through a competitive transaction process that attracted interest from multiple qualified buyers and resulted in a successful closing with an undisclosed buyer in the healthcare billing sector.

The transaction comes during a period of change in the RCM industry. While consolidation continues to create acquisition opportunities, buyers have become more selective when evaluating profitability, client retention, operational scalability, and the risks associated with transitioning a business to new ownership.

A Changing Market for RCM Business Owners

Jui Trivedi, Managing Partner of Next Point LLC, stated that the RCM acquisition landscape has evolved considerably, with buyers taking a more disciplined approach to evaluating potential acquisitions.

"There's still an appetite for good RCM businesses, but buyers are asking tougher questions than they were even a year ago," said Trivedi. "They're looking closely at the quality of earnings, the stability of the client base, and what it will take to operate the business after closing. A company can be profitable and still face significant scrutiny if buyers aren't convinced those earnings are sustainable."

The industry remains highly fragmented, with numerous independent medical billing companies serving specialized healthcare markets. As larger organizations seek to expand their service capabilities, scale and operational maturity can influence buyer interest.

Established RCM companies with diversified customer bases, consistent financial performance, scalable systems, and experienced management teams may be better positioned to attract a broader range of strategic and financial buyers.

However, Trivedi cautions that size and historical profitability alone do not determine a company's value.

The Transferability Question Many Owners Overlook

One of the most important considerations for buyers of medical billing businesses is whether the company's revenue and client relationships will remain intact after an ownership transition.

"Owners will tell us they've had the same clients for ten or fifteen years, and understandably, they see that as a strength," said Trivedi. "But a buyer looks at those relationships differently. They want to know who's maintaining them, why those clients stay, and what happens when the owner is no longer involved. That's often a risk owners underestimate."

For specialized RCM businesses, long-standing relationships often depend heavily on the owner's personal involvement, responsiveness, or knowledge of a particular medical specialty. Buyers must assess whether those relationships, along with the underlying revenue, can be transferred and maintained.

"Strong historical retention is encouraging, but buyers want confidence in future retention," Trivedi added. "Can the company continue delivering the same service? Are client relationships supported by a broader team? Are the contracts transferable? Those questions can have a direct impact on valuation, deal structure, and ultimately whether a transaction closes."

Navigating a More Demanding Transaction Process

In the recently completed transaction, Next Point conducted a targeted and confidential marketing process, engaging prospective buyers with experience in healthcare services and revenue cycle management.

The firm worked closely with the owners throughout buyer evaluation, negotiations, due diligence, and closing, balancing financial considerations with the owners' long-term objectives.

As buyer expectations evolve, Trivedi emphasizes that owners contemplating a sale need to prepare for a more detailed examination of their businesses.

"Getting an attractive offer is one step. Getting that transaction closed is another," said Trivedi. "Buyers may be interested in the business, but they're still going to test the assumptions behind their offer. That's where preparation, clear financial information, and understanding the buyer's concerns become especially important."

Beyond valuation, sellers must also consider the transaction structure, financing, working capital requirements, and the buyer's ability to complete the acquisition.

What RCM Business Owners Should Consider Before Selling

For owners of medical billing and revenue cycle management companies considering an ownership transition, Trivedi recommends evaluating their businesses through the lens of a prospective buyer well before initiating a sale process.

"Before going to market, I'd want an owner to understand three things: how defensible their earnings are, how secure their client relationships really are, and how independently the business can operate without them," said Trivedi. "Those are some of the questions that ultimately determine how buyers evaluate the opportunity."

Despite a more demanding acquisition environment, Trivedi believes established RCM businesses with strong fundamentals continue to have opportunities to pursue strategic transactions.

The recently completed transaction demonstrates Next Point's experience advising owners of specialized healthcare service companies through complex ownership transitions.

The identities of the transaction parties and financial terms remain confidential.

About Next Point LLC

Next Point LLC is an independent mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing in the sale and acquisition of privately held businesses across the healthcare and industrial sectors. Founded in 2004, the firm has participated in more than 450 completed transactions and provides senior-led advisory services to business owners navigating business sales, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

The firm's healthcare advisory experience includes dental practices, physical therapy businesses, specialty medical practices, and healthcare services companies, including revenue cycle management and medical billing.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Next Point LLC

Cathy Willig

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at