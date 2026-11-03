Massive Fire Breaks Out At Ghaziabad Factory No Casualties Reported

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Nov 4 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Tronica City industrial area of ​​Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning.

The blaze occurred at 'Kumar Packers,' located on Plot No. D-4 in Sector B-3.

According to the officials, the Loni fire station was alerted to the incident at approximately 4:24 a.m.

Upon receiving the information, three fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to begin firefighting operations.

The officials said that the responding fire crew discovered that the blaze had spread across the entire first floor of the three-and-a-half-story factory building.

"Factory employees were also attempting to contain the fire using on-site firefighting equipment. Given the severity of the situation, additional fire tenders were summoned from the Vaishali, Sahibabad, and Khekra (Baghpat) fire stations," officials said.

Firefighters tackled the blaze from multiple sides by laying water lines through the stairwell and across the roof of an adjacent factory.

After about three and a half hours of intense effort, the fire was completely brought under control by 7:30 a.m. with the assistance of six fire tenders.

Subsequently, materials stored in the factory were cleared away to extinguish any remaining smouldering embers underneath, officials said.

According to the fire department, the ground floor of the factory is used for manufacturing cardboard, while the first floor was used to produce items such as car perfumes.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

The exact cause of the fire remains unclear at this time.

Local police were also present at the scene during the firefighting operation.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.