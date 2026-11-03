Lokayukta Raids Three Premises Of Cooperative Society Manager In MP's Dhar

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Nov 4 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta Police on Wednesday conducted simultaneous searches at three locations linked to a cooperative society manager in Dhar district after a preliminary investigation revealed that he allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The searches were carried out at premises linked to Sher Singh Thakur, manager of the Adivasi Jati Seva Cooperative Society, in Sodpur, Nalchha and Mandav areas.

According to the Lokayukta, Thakur received around Rs 65 lakh as salary during his nearly 20 years of service, while his assets and expenditure during the period were estimated at Rs 2.41 crore, which is 271.46 per cent more than his known legitimate income.

A disproportionate assets case has been registered against him under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

The preliminary investigation found that Thakur purchased a 0.152-hectare plot in Sodpur village, Nalchha, where a two-storey house spread over around 2,400 square feet was constructed. The cost of the plot and construction has been estimated at Rs 97 lakh.

He also allegedly purchased a commercial building measuring around 1,350 square feet near the Sodpur T-junction on Mandav Road, valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh.

The investigation further revealed that agricultural land was purchased in the name of his wife, Kavita Thakur. This includes 0.645 hectares in Sodpur village for around Rs 8 lakh and 2.526 hectares in Mandav village for approximately Rs 42 lakh.

The Lokayukta also identified a JCB machine, a tractor, two cars, a motorcycle and agricultural equipment, collectively estimated to be worth around Rs 53 lakh. Information about another building suspected to be benami property has also emerged, and its ownership is being verified.

Three teams are conducting the searches under the supervision of Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Rajesh Sahay.

The teams are led by DSP Anand Chauhan and inspectors Ashutosh Mithas, Pratibha Tomar and Sachin Pateria.

The operation was launched on the instructions of Lokayukta Director General Yogesh Deshmukh and under the guidance of DIG Manoj Singh.

Sahay said the searches and examination of documents were still underway. The final valuation of the properties and assessment of disproportionate assets would be determined after completion of the investigation.