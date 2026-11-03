Rajpal Yadav Says Films In Which He Gets Beaten Up Become Hits, Calls On-Screen Thrashing His Lucky Charm

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actor Rajpal Yadav recently revealed his rather unusual lucky charm for delivering hit films.

During his appearance on 'Family Full House with Rohit Sharma', the actor had a hilarious exchange with the host, who pointed out a recurring element in umpteen number of his popular films, of Rajpal getting thrashed by his co-stars.

During the conversation, Rohit observed that Rajpal had been at the receiving end of physical comedy in many successful films, including 'Bhaagam Bhaag', 'Khatta Meetha' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. He then jokingly asked the actor whether getting beaten up had become his lucky charm.

Rohit asked,“Rajpal sir, aapki Bhaagam Bhaag, Khatta Meetha, Bhool Bhulaiyaa aur bhi kai films mein ek cheez common rahi hai, aapki pitai. Kya pitai aapka lucky charm hai?”

( Rajpal sir, in Bhaagam Bhaag, Khatta Meetha, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and several other films, one thing has been common l, you getting beaten up! Is getting beaten up your lucky charm?)

Agreeing with Rohit's observation, Rajpal responded with his trademark wit, saying,“Yes, jis mein hum peete the, woh film hit hoti hai.” (Yes, the films in which I get beaten up end up becoming hits.)

His unexpected response left everyone in splits, with the audience cheering and applauding.

Over the years, Rajpal Yadav has been part of many comedy entertainers in which his characters find themselves in hilarious situations, often involving physical comedy and getting beaten up.

In 'Bhaagam Bhaag' in 2006, his character, Gullu, is caught in a series of chaotic and comic situations alongside Akshay Kumar and Govinda. In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' 2007, his portrayal of Chhote Pandit became particularly memorable, with the character finding himself in many chaotic situations.

Similarly, in 'Khatta Meetha' in 2010, starring Akshay Kumar, Rajpal was part of the film's slapstick comedy and chaos.

From 'Hungama', 'Waqt: The Race Against Time' and 'Chup Chup Ke' to 'Dhol', 'Partner', 'De Dana Dan' and 'Phir Hera Pheri', Rajpal has entertained audiences with his impeccable comic timing.

–IANS

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