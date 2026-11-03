Two Suspects Detained After Shooting Incident In Slovakia's Capital
Bratislava: Slovak police have detained two suspects and seized a firearm following a shooting incident in Bratislava on Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident or during the subsequent police operation.
Martina Semetkova, a spokeswoman for the Bratislava Regional Police, said that police launched an operation on Tomasikova Street following reports of gunfire from a building on the street.
"The police operation on Tomasikova Street, prompted by reports of a shooting, was carried out successfully, with two suspects detained and a firearm seized," Semetkova said.
Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident, Semetkova said.
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