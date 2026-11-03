From Desert Dunes To Mexican Dance, Qatari Artist Brings Cultural Fusion To F1

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The sweeping skirts of Mexican folkloric dancers and the flowing curves of Qatar's desert dunes may come from different cultural landscapes. Still, Qatari artist Hissa al-Khuzaei sees a connection between them.

Through a specially commissioned Formula 1 helmet design, she brings these influences together in a visual celebration of cultural identity, movement, and belonging.

Selected by Years of Culture to design the helmet of Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly for the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, al-Khuzaei draws on elements of Qatari and Mexican heritage to create a composition that connects two cultures through movement, geometry and artistic expression.

The concept begins with a loop, inspired by the flowing forms of racing circuits. For al-Khuzaei, the shape represents movement, rhythm and connection, providing a foundation for bringing together influences from two distinct cultural traditions.

“The connection began with movement. I was drawn to the way Mexican folkloric dancers' skirts flow and create sweeping shapes, which reminded me of the curves and rhythms of Qatar's desert dunes,” she told Gulf Times.

She translated these impressions into painted strokes that wrap around the helmet, allowing the different influences to merge into one continuous composition.

Her approach also draws on Al Sadu weaving, a traditional Qatari textile craft, alongside Mexican textile patterns. Both traditions feature distinctive geometric elements, repetition and rhythm, which became important considerations in developing the design.

“What stood out to me visually was the use of geometry, repetition and rhythm,” she said, explaining how individual shapes can come together to create patterns with a strong sense of identity.

She was particularly interested in the triangle inspired by Al Sadu weaving and how it could sit alongside the composition's flowing forms. The contrast between structured geometry and freer painted strokes became a defining feature of her visual approach.

Translating the concept onto a Formula 1 helmet, however, required more than adapting an artwork to a different surface. Its curved form meant considering how the strokes would wrap around it, how patterns would appear from different angles and which details needed emphasis.

Al-Khuzaei refined the scale and placement of the elements to ensure the composition remained balanced and visually continuous, while retaining the painterly quality of her work.

“My artistic vision was to bring a painterly quality to the helmet, using expressive strokes that reflect my style as an artist,” she said.

The design also needed to complement Gasly's identity as a driver, including the colours of his car and race suit, while giving the helmet a distinctive artistic character. Her contribution focused on the visual artwork, with particular attention to creating a composition that conveyed energy and movement.

For al-Khuzaei, the commission represents more than an opportunity to showcase her artistic abilities on an unconventional canvas. It also offers a chance to introduce contemporary Qatari art to an international audience through a sporting platform with a global following.

She said she felt proud and grateful that elements of Qatar's heritage could reach people through an experience they already connect with.

Coming from a background in art and interior design, al-Khuzaei enjoys working across disciplines. The project has encouraged her to explore how artistic expression can extend beyond traditional exhibition spaces and become part of objects that are used, worn and seen in motion.

The cultural references also carry personal significance. The desert landscape, Al Sadu motifs and maroon colour serve as reminders of home, allowing her to bring elements of her identity into a different cultural setting. She also associates the triangle with shelter and protection, giving the motif meaning that reflects the helmet's purpose.

Engaging with Mexican culture, she said, prompted her to look more closely at the elements she associates with Qatar and why they matter to her.

“It reminded me that belonging is expressed through both the landscapes we know and the traditions we carry,” she said.

The experience reinforced her belief that artists can remain rooted in their identities while finding meaningful connections with other cultures.

This exchange is central to the Qatar, Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture, which seeks to build lasting relationships between communities through cultural and artistic collaborations.

Al-Khuzaei believes such initiatives are important in giving Qatari artists opportunities to interpret different cultures through their own perspectives, rather than simply being expected to represent their home country.

She said cultural exchange becomes more meaningful when artists have opportunities to learn, respond and contribute their own interpretations. Such encounters also expose audiences to a wider range of voices from Qatar's art and design community while encouraging artists to develop their practices beyond familiar surroundings.

Through the helmet design, she hopes Mexican audiences will become more curious about Qatar's creative scene and discover how elements of its heritage can inspire contemporary artistic work. For Qatari audiences, she hopes the project will generate interest in Mexican dance and textile traditions, particularly their expressive movement and celebratory spirit.

Al-Khuzaei hopes the collaboration will leave an impression beyond the Grand Prix itself, encouraging conversations about the cultures and artistic traditions behind the design.

The positive feedback from new audiences has been particularly rewarding, she said, demonstrating how bringing art into sport can introduce contemporary artists to people who might not otherwise encounter their work.

For her, the project's lasting value lies in these conversations and the possibilities for further artistic collaboration.

“Bringing Qatari and Mexican influences together can invite audiences from both countries to recognise connections and appreciate their differences,” she said.

Mexican folkloric dancers visual celebration cultural identity