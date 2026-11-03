Moecc Highlights Qatar-Korea Co-Operation On Air Quality Monitoring

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) Youssef al-Hamar stressed the importance of strengthening co-operation and exchanging expertise between Qatar and Republic of Korea in air quality monitoring, and leveraging modern technologies and innovative solutions to develop environmental monitoring and control systems in support of sustainable development in both countries.

He made the remarks at the opening of the Qatar-Korea Seminar on Air Quality Monitoring, attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the State of Qatar Hong Jin-wook, representatives of Korean environmental institutions and companies, Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, Qatar University, and environmental specialists.

Al-Hamar said the seminar builds on the close friendship and cooperation between the two countries and offers an opportunity to exchange knowledge and expertise and explore new avenues for technical cooperation in air quality, helping develop innovative solutions to shared environmental challenges.

He noted that Qatar has made environmental protection and sustainable development national priorities under Qatar National Vision 2030.

The ministry continues to develop environmental monitoring and control systems, improve air quality management, and use modern technologies and environmental data to support decision-making and enhance environmental performance.

He also highlighted the value of Korean expertise in air quality management, operating national monitoring networks, using information and communications technology in environmental management, remotely monitoring industrial emissions, and improving the verification and analysis of environmental data.

He stressed the importance of exploring co-operation in digital technologies, artificial intelligence and predictive modelling to develop monitoring systems and early-warning mechanisms for rising air pollution levels, improve environmental oversight and accelerate responses to potential risks.

Al-Hamar expressed hope that the seminar's outcomes would identify practical cooperation opportunities and strengthen partnerships among government entities, research institutions and the private sector in both countries, serving their shared interests and supporting efforts to protect the environment and improve air quality.

MOECC air quality monitoring sustainable development