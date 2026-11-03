AACO Annual Meeting Chair: Civil Aviation Safety Must Remain Insulated From Conflicts

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Arab Air Carriers' Organisation (AACO) Hamad Ali al-Khater affirmed that the organisation's 59th AGM, held in Doha, comes following a period in which regional conditions have imposed significant challenges on airline operations and air traffic management.

He underscored the importance of Arab co-operation and integration to ensure the continuity of operations.

In a statement delivered on behalf of the AACO, al-Khater condemned all attacks targeting airports and civil aircraft in the region, noting that the protection of airports, civil aircraft, passengers, and personnel is a collective responsibility that allows for no selectivity or double standards.

He said that the recent period has clearly demonstrated the importance of joint action among Arab airlines, which took the initiative to co-ordinate, exchange support, and work together to find practical solutions that would help them navigate these exceptional circumstances and ensure the continuity of their operations as much as possible.

He added that these collaborative efforts among the carriers were complemented by the facilities provided by the relevant authorities in the region, which directly contributed to supporting operations and maintaining the smooth flow of air traffic, despite security and operational complexities.

The AGM Chairman underscored the AACO's firm position, saying that they must reiterate their condemnation of all attacks targeting airports and civil aircraft in our Arab region, attacks that have resulted in casualties, damage, and the disruption of air transport operations.

He emphasised that civil aviation and its safety must remain insulated from political conflicts and disputes, asserting that the protection of civil aviation infrastructure is not the concern of any single state, but rather a collective responsibility of the entire international community, one that cannot be addressed through double standards or selectivity, regardless of the reasons or justifications.

Despite the scale of the challenges and crises the region has faced, al-Khater expressed an outlook for the future characterised by optimism and confidence. He noted that history has demonstrated the region's aviation sector possesses the resilience and adaptability to manage crises efficiently, even enabling it to plan, while a crisis is still unfolding, for continued growth and investment in available opportunities.

The AGM Chairman noted that this flexibility has enabled the sector to provide better services to both passengers and shippers, and to continue its role as a key driver of economic development and regional and international connectivity.

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