QF Green Island Launches Corporate Passport To Advance Workplace Sustainability

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As Qatar Sustainability Week 2026 takes place, Qatar Foundation's (QF) Green Island has unveiled its new corporate sustainability initiative, the Green Island Corporate Passport.

The programme aims to help organisations across Qatar move beyond one-off environmental activities and embed long-term, measurable sustainable practices into their daily operations.

The structured, year-long programme is already underway at Green Island, a recycling hub and edutainment platform based in QF's Education City that raises awareness of environmental issues while encouraging individuals and organisations to take practical steps to reduce environmental impact and foster a culture of sustainability. Several companies have already begun their sustainability awareness sessions as the first step in their Corporate Passport journey.

The Corporate Passport can be renewed annually, bringing together four key areas of engagement: sustainability awareness, tree planting, recycling, and car-free days. Through these interconnected activities, the initiative aims to strengthen employee participation, encourage environmentally responsible behaviour, and help organisations turn sustainability commitments into practical actions and measurable outcomes that can be built upon over time.

“Sustainability should not be a one-time activity or a commitment that ends when an event is over. Real impact comes when sustainable practices become part of how organisations operate and how employees make decisions every day,” said Ouassim M Alami, strategic initiatives adviser at Qatar Foundation.

“Through the Green Island Corporate Passport, we are moving beyond isolated initiatives to build long-term partnerships that turn awareness into action, action into measurable impact, and environmental responsibility into a lasting workplace culture. Our ambition is not simply to encourage companies to participate in sustainability, but to help them make it a continuous commitment that grows stronger year after year.”

To obtain the Green Island Corporate Passport certification, organisations must successfully complete all four stages. They will then receive a certificate highlighting their participation, achievements, and quantified environmental contributions, including the estimated carbon emissions reduced through their engagement.

The programme is open to organisations across Qatar, inviting them to join a growing network committed to translating sustainability goals into tangible practices and lasting impact.

Qatar Foundation Qatar Sustainability Week 2026 Green Island