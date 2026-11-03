QC Talks Brings Leading Voices In Art, Architecture And Culture Closer To The Public

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Museums' (QM) QC Talks programme is bringing leading international and regional voices from art, architecture, design and culture closer to the public through curated conversations exploring ideas and issues shaping contemporary cultural life.

Presented as part of Qatar Creates, the programme provides a platform for intellectual exchange and public dialogue, offering audiences opportunities to discover new perspectives and engage directly with influential figures across the creative industries.

Developed under the vision and leadership of Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, QC Talks contributes to Qatar's cultural calendar by making discussions on contemporary creative practices accessible to a broad audience, including cultural professionals, students and members of the public.

According to QM, the Qatar Creates Fall/Winter 2026–27 programme features six curated conversations exploring subjects ranging from what makes artworks and buildings iconic to the influence of collectors on art history, Doha's evolving urban identity, fashion and the challenges facing cultural leaders.

Dr Jelena Trkulja, editorial director of QC Talks and senior adviser for Academic and Cultural Affairs at QM, told Gulf Times that the programme brings together prominent international and regional figures to explore ideas that extend beyond their respective blade-->





Dr Jelena Trkulja

"QC Talks is Qatar Museums' platform for thought-provoking conversations about art, architecture, design, and culture, bringing together leading international and regional voices to explore ideas that resonate beyond their respective disciplines," she said.

Unlike traditional lectures, she noted that the sessions take the form of moderated discussions, allowing speakers from different professional and cultural backgrounds to share their experiences, exchange perspectives and respond to audience questions.

The programme aims to encourage conversations that are relevant to audiences in Qatar while connecting local discussions with wider international debates, according to Trkulja.

Previous sessions have featured artists, designers, architects, curators and cultural leaders, giving the public direct access to individuals whose work has influenced contemporary creative practices and cultural institutions.

Dr Trkulja said the programme also seeks to reach audiences beyond specialist circles by making discussions intellectually engaging without being overly academic.

"You do not need to be an art historian, architect, or designer to enjoy a QC Talk. Curiosity is enough. We want our conversations to be intellectually substantial without becoming overly academic, and engaging and entertaining without sacrificing depth," she said.

Audience participation is central to the experience, with informal coffee gatherings before and after sessions providing opportunities for attendees to meet speakers, ask questions and exchange ideas with fellow participants.

These gatherings help make the programme more accessible and personal while encouraging connections among people with shared interests in art, design and culture.

As Qatar's cultural calendar continues to expand, Trkulja said QC Talks provides a regular platform for discussions that complement the country's exhibitions, museums, public art and creative initiatives. Its interdisciplinary approach also encourages audiences to explore subjects beyond their usual interests and discover connections between different areas of cultural practice.

She noted that the programme aims to build a community of returning participants who regard QC Talks as a place for learning, exchanging ideas and forming connections.

"Ultimately, we want QC Talks to become a place where people return not only for the ideas, but also for the connections and sense of community it offers," Dr Trkulja added.

QC Talks sessions are free and open to the public, with advance registration available at

Qatar Museums QC Talks architecture Qatar Creates