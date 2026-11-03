CRA Launches Updated Qatar Domains Registry Policies To Strengthen Digital Security And Trust

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) announced the launch of updated Qatar Domains Registry policies, which took effect on October 22, 2026, alongside the new domain registry system.

The policies aim to enhance the security and reliability of Qatar's national domain names (.qa) and (قطر.), streamline registration and management procedures, and provide greater flexibility and clarity for individuals, businesses, and government entities in Qatar.

Key updates include extending the maximum domain name registration period from five to ten years, giving domain holders greater flexibility in managing their domain names. The policies also regulate registration, renewal, transfer, and recovery procedures, clarify domain holders' rights and responsibilities, and strengthen the protection of their registration information. In addition, the updates introduce clearer eligibility requirements to help reduce domain name misuse, identity impersonation, and phishing attempts.

Ali al-Suwaidi, Technical Affairs Department director at CRA, said: "Through these updates, we aim to provide a safer and more reliable digital environment for individuals and businesses, while simplifying the management of national domain names to better meet their needs. The updated policies also contribute to the sustainability of Internet infrastructure and support the growth of Qatar's digital economy, in line with the objectives of the Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030."

The updated Qatar Domains Registry policies are available on CRA's website at:

CRA security phishing attempts identity impersonation