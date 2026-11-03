Katara Public Diplomacy Centre Discusses Academic Development, Training Programmes In Cultural Diplomacy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Advisory Council of Katara Public Diplomacy Centre reviewed ways to strengthen integration between the centre and the Global Public Diplomacy Network (GPDNet), identify strategic priorities for the coming phase, and establish an organisational framework for the council's work.

The proposed framework includes drafting bylaws and a code of practice defining members' responsibilities and rights, as well as formulating a shared vision, mission and objectives for the centre.

The council also discussed developing academic and training programmes in cultural diplomacy, heritage management and international communication. It explored ways to draw on the expertise of institutions and academies in member countries through exchange visits, workshops and joint programmes, to use culture and the arts to foster communication among peoples.

The discussions took place during a meeting held Tuesday, chaired by General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) and GPDNet President, Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti. Also attending were Saif Saad al-Dosari, Deputy General Manager and Human Resources Director at Katara, and Maryam Majid al-Saad, Secretary-General of the Network and CEO of the centre, alongside members of the Advisory Council.

Participants proposed launching joint cultural initiatives, including an international coffee and tea festival, art exhibitions, cultural pavilions representing member countries, and events showcasing national cuisine, music and heritage. These initiatives are intended to strengthen communication among peoples and provide member countries with opportunities to showcase their cultures.

They also agreed to continue co-ordination and monitor the implementation of recommendations through electronic channels. A virtual meeting is scheduled to be held in about six months to assess progress and review implementation steps.

The Katara Public Diplomacy Centre is an institutional platform launched by Katara in 2021 to use culture, the arts and knowledge to foster communication among peoples, promote the concepts of public diplomacy and soft power, and implement cultural and training programmes in co-operation with embassies, institutions and specialised academies. It also supports the GPDNet activities.

The centre has an advisory council comprising experts and members from within and outside the public diplomacy network. The council provides advice and proposals to develop the centre's strategy and programmes, identify future priorities, and strengthen co-operation and the exchange of expertise.

During the meeting, Dr al-Sulaiti underscored the importance of the council in strengthening institutional work and expanding co-operation in public diplomacy. He said the network members' decision to renew Katara's mandate as its chair for three consecutive terms reflected their appreciation of Qatar's efforts to support the network and develop its activities.

He noted that the establishment of the Katara Public Diplomacy Centre built on the network's experience, to preserve accumulated expertise and ensure the sustainability of its work. The centre, he said, serves as a supporting arm of the network and a complementary platform for expanding its activities and programmes.

Al-Sulaiti also reviewed the centre's activities since its establishment through 2026, which totalled approximately 35 events and programmes. These included specialised courses in public diplomacy and soft power conducted in co-operation with diplomatic academies; training programmes in partnership with the Centre of Excellence at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies; and cultural and language events organised in co-operation with embassies, as well as art and cultural exhibitions.

Katara Public Diplomacy Centre GPDNet cultural diplomacy heritage management