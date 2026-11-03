Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) ASIC Grants Extension Of Time To Hold 2026 AGM
(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
ASIC Grants Extension of Time to Hold 2026 AGM Brisbane, Nov 4, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG ) (FEGDF:OTCMKTS ) advises that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has granted the Company an extension of time under section 250P of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) for the financial year ended 30 June 2026.
The Company's AGM was otherwise due to be held by 30 November 2026. ASIC has extended that date to 31 March 2027.
On 2 September 2026 the Company received a notice from Xingye Gold (Hong Kong) Mining Company Limited (Xingye), which holds 34.57% of the Company's shares, of its intention to move resolutions to remove four of the Company's directors. Xingye has called a meeting under section 249F of the Corporations Act, to be held on 3 November 2026. The meeting was subsequently withdrawn by Xingye and did not proceed, as announced to ASX on 3 November 2026.
On 3 September 2026 the Company received a separate requisition to remove the Company's other three directors. That meeting was held on 21 October 2026 and those three directors were removed.
As a result of the requisitioned meetings, the Company was not able to hold a compliant AGM by 30 November 2026:
- the composition of the Board was not known and would not be known until after the shareholder requisitioned meeting of 3 November 2026;
- a notice convening an AGM by 30 November 2026 would have had to be sent before that meeting; and
- the period for accepting nominations for the election of directors, under ASX Listing Rule 14.3 and clause 17.5 of the Company's constitution, has already closed for any meeting held by 30 November 2026.
The Company will hold its AGM as soon as a Board is in a position to convene it, and will announce the AGM date and the closing date for director nominations to ASX at that time.
Shareholder questions
Shareholders with questions about the extension can contact the Company Secretary at [email protected] or the Company's share registry, Automic, on 1300 288 664 (within Australia), or +61 2 9698 5414 (international).
About Far East Gold Ltd
Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) (OTCMKTS:FEGDF) is an Australian junior exploration company led by some of the biggest names in Australian mining. The company has secured the commercial rights for the acquisition, exploration and development of six advanced gold and copper projects in Indonesia and Australia. The Company is underpinned by combined JORC resources of 1.54Moz gold and 190Mlb copper, with ongoing drill programs aiming to significantly increase these resources.
ASIC Grants Extension of Time to Hold 2026 AGM Brisbane, Nov 4, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG ) (FEGDF:OTCMKTS ) advises that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has granted the Company an extension of time under section 250P of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) for the financial year ended 30 June 2026.
The Company's AGM was otherwise due to be held by 30 November 2026. ASIC has extended that date to 31 March 2027.
On 2 September 2026 the Company received a notice from Xingye Gold (Hong Kong) Mining Company Limited (Xingye), which holds 34.57% of the Company's shares, of its intention to move resolutions to remove four of the Company's directors. Xingye has called a meeting under section 249F of the Corporations Act, to be held on 3 November 2026. The meeting was subsequently withdrawn by Xingye and did not proceed, as announced to ASX on 3 November 2026.
On 3 September 2026 the Company received a separate requisition to remove the Company's other three directors. That meeting was held on 21 October 2026 and those three directors were removed.
As a result of the requisitioned meetings, the Company was not able to hold a compliant AGM by 30 November 2026:
- the composition of the Board was not known and would not be known until after the shareholder requisitioned meeting of 3 November 2026;
- a notice convening an AGM by 30 November 2026 would have had to be sent before that meeting; and
- the period for accepting nominations for the election of directors, under ASX Listing Rule 14.3 and clause 17.5 of the Company's constitution, has already closed for any meeting held by 30 November 2026.
The Company will hold its AGM as soon as a Board is in a position to convene it, and will announce the AGM date and the closing date for director nominations to ASX at that time.
Shareholder questions
Shareholders with questions about the extension can contact the Company Secretary at [email protected] or the Company's share registry, Automic, on 1300 288 664 (within Australia), or +61 2 9698 5414 (international).
About Far East Gold Ltd
Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) (OTCMKTS:FEGDF) is an Australian junior exploration company led by some of the biggest names in Australian mining. The company has secured the commercial rights for the acquisition, exploration and development of six advanced gold and copper projects in Indonesia and Australia. The Company is underpinned by combined JORC resources of 1.54Moz gold and 190Mlb copper, with ongoing drill programs aiming to significantly increase these resources.
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