Stalin To Visit Coimbatore Today For Periyar Library Felicitation

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS) DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Coimbatore on Wednesday to participate in a felicitation programme organised by the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) in recognition of his contribution to establishing the Rs 300-crore Periyar Arivulagam Library and Science Centre.

The visit, his first to Coimbatore since the DMK's defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections, comes as the party attempts to rebuild its organisational strength following a major electoral setback that ended its tenure in government.

The DMK suffered a significant reversal in the elections, losing power to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led alliance headed by actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay. Stalin himself suffered a major personal setback, losing the Kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai, a seat he had represented since 2011. His defeat added to the political challenges confronting the DMK leadership following the election.

During Wednesday's visit, Stalin will lay the foundation stone for a new integrated DMK district office on a 50-cent plot at Neelambur along Avinashi Road in Coimbatore. The foundation-stone ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. and is expected to be attended by senior party functionaries and district-level leaders.

The Periyar Arivulagam Library and Science Centre, constructed on Nanjappa Road in Gandhipuram at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore during the previous DMK administration, was recently inaugurated by Chief Minister Vijay. The Dravidar Kazhagam has organised the felicitation to acknowledge Stalin's role in developing the institution and naming it after social reformer E.V. Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar.

Stalin is scheduled to address the gathering at VOC Grounds in Coimbatore on Wednesday evening. Elaborate arrangements are underway at the venue, where a large stage and pavilion are being erected. DMK and Dravidar Kazhagam flags have been installed along major stretches of Avinashi Road.

Thousands of DMK workers and supporters are expected to attend the programme, with party leaders planning a reception for Stalin. He is expected to arrive in Coimbatore from Chennai in the morning and return by air around 8.30 p.m.

The visit is politically significant as the DMK seeks to consolidate its cadre base and regain momentum after losing the 2026 Assembly elections.