Aneet Padda On Turning 24: Something About Birthdays Makes Me Cry

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Aneet Padda, who turned 24, shared a string of pictures with Ahan Panday and Alia Bhatt. She also penned a note reflecting on birthdays, memories, grief, love and the people who make life special as she remembered her late grandfather and pet Julie.

Aneet took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from her intimate birthday celebrations with her“Saiyaara” co-star Ahan and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt among many other others.

Aneet in the caption section spoke about the bittersweet feeling of missing loved ones while also expressing gratitude for the family and friends who have stood by her.

She wrote:“Something about birthdays makes me cry. As the clock gets closer to 12 my heart races and my mind plays a showreel of everything. All the moments I miss, some regrets, all the I love yous I said and didn't say enough, the calls I never made, little wins I forgot to celebrate, people I don't see enough, plans lost in translation.”

“I think of all the birthdays I'll now spend without Dadu, how strange that life goes on without him. I miss Julie too, her snoring at night of all things. Things I never thought I'd miss. All the love I couldn't give because I thought I had forever,” she wrote.

The actress mentioned:“And just before the melancholia gets the better of me, mom and dad call, my sister sends me that thing I've wanted for so long, way beyond what she can afford. My childhood best friend reminds me of us at 17 and oh gosh how much I miss those little girls.”

“I made new friends who showed me colours I didn't know existed, and then there's all of you, my extended family, who made me sob like a baby. I cherished every second. And I think how blessed am I to be loved like this, to turn 24 with so many beautiful things to hold close, so many people to love and miss?”

“Sometimes I spend so much time missing what was that I forget to look around and see how much there still is. And there is so, so much love, grief, joy, hope and magic in this little life. I really don't know what I did to deserve it. Something about birthdays makes me cry and I'd save every tear and thank God for it on my knees.”

The actress said that she is late.

“I know I'm late, but also not really. It's not exactly about a birth-day after all. Maybe it's when everything I've been too busy living to feel catches up with me. All the love received, all the love lost and all the love still left to give. I want to hold everyone closer and tell them what they mean to me, and I still don't think it'd be enough.”

She revealed what she wished for this year.

“This year I wished for all of you to be happy. I hope you are, I hope you're all so, so happy. I hope you know I really truly do love you. I wish I could discover every way there is to show it, and I have a lifetime to try. But for now, this messy, ridiculously late post is all I could come up with. I love you. So much. Thank you, for the tears and the smiles.”