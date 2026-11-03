Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Likely In These Districts Around Deepavali

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu may see thunderstorms and heavy rain in several districts around Deepavali, with the Chennai weather office forecasting showers across the state. Chennai may also receive light to moderate rain on Wednesday

The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Theni and Coimbatore districts on Wednesday.

Other parts of Tamil Nadu may also experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Similar weather conditions are expected in Puducherry and Karaikal.

In Chennai, skies are likely to remain partly cloudy, with a chance of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in a few areas.

Several districts across Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Deepavali, according to the weather department's forecast.

The districts under the heavy rain watch include:

Thanjavur

Tiruvarur

Nagapattinam

Mayiladuthurai

Pudukkottai

Ramanathapuram

Coimbatore

Theni

Dindigul

Kanniyakumari

Residents in these districts should stay updated on local weather advisories, particularly if they have plans for outdoor celebrations or travel during the festival.

The day before Deepavali, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Madurai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram districts.

Other parts of southern Tamil Nadu and the northern coastal districts may receive moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to experience similar conditions.

With rain expected across several regions, people planning festival shopping, travel and outdoor activities should keep an eye on the latest weather updates