Asani's Last-Gasp Strike Sinks Al Shamal

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Jasir Asani's stoppage time strike earned Esteghlal a 1-0 win over Al Shamal in their AFC Champions League Elite match in Basra on Tuesday.

The victory meant the Iran club rebounded in style from last week's defeat to Shabab Al Ahli while there was disappointment for Qatar's Al Shamal, who had gone into the tie buoyant after defeating Al Hilal last week.

Al Shamal made just one change from the starting lineup that had stunned Al Hilal 3-1, while Esteghlal opted for two changes following their 2-0 defeat to Shabab Al Ahli.

Saman Fallah warmed the gloves of Al Shamal goalkeeper Babacar Seck from distance in the sixth minute while at the other end, Habib Far Abbasi pulled off a fine save to tip Baghdad Bounedjah's curling effort over the bar.

The Algerian forward was within shooting range again three minutes later when Mohamed Ben Romdhane laid the ball nicely at the top of the box but Bounedjah's effort went straight at Abbasi.

The Esteghlal goalkeeper continued to frustrate Al Shamal, denying Bounedjah again from inside the box following a swift counter-attack.

The Iranian side threatened in the closing stages, with Jaloliddin Masharipov floating a fine cross to Saleh Hardani, whose volley narrowly went wide of the left post.

Esteghlal started the second half aggressively and almost broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, with the move starting with Amirmohammad Razzaghinia dispossessing Riyad Mahrez in his own half.

The midfielder then embarked on a swift sprint, exchanging passes with Saeid Saharkhizan, who laid the ball for Jasir Assani who relayed it to Razzaghinia whose shot was denied by a diving Babacar Seck.

Seck kept his side in the game when he saved Esmaeil Gholizadeh's close range shot moments later, before a deflected clearance by Federico Bais in the 75th minute redirected the ball back to Asani, but Seck pulled off another fine save to foil the Albanian.

Asani made amends in the second minute of stoppage time after Mohammadhossein Eslami threaded a neat pass to the forward to slot the ball past a sprawling Seck.

There was more woe for Al Shamal as Youssouf Sabaly was sent off after receiving his second yellow card two minutes later as Esteghal stayed in sight of the Round of 16.

Esteghlal Shamal AFC Champions League Elite